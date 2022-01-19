Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 498,300

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 498,300 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 17.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Monday, January 17, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities have surpassed 498,300. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 116,385, Isfahan 34,535, West Azerbaijan 18,793, Gilan 17,275, Lorestan 16,470, Alborz 14,523, Kerman 13,452, North Khorasan 6,393, Ardabil 6,350, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 3,870.

Massoud Younesian, the Secretary of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): Currently, the Omicron variant constitutes about 40% of the circulating COVID-19 cases. (ISNA news agency, January 17, 2022)

Member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: We have entered a new outbreak, and we will reach the peak in the next three to four weeks. (State-run daily, Hamshahri, January 17, 2022)

Iran Medical University: According to the indicators, due to the Omicron variant, we have had a surge in COVID-19 infections since a month ago.

Ahvaz Medical University: The Omicron infection is increasing in Khuzestan Province. (ISNA, January 17, 2022)

Isfahan Medical University: 172 people were infected with Omicron. Omicron will be the dominant variant in Isfahan in late January and early February. (Mehr news agency, January 17, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube