Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 499,600

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 499,600 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 23.

The Coronavirus death toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Sunday, January 23, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities across Iran have surpassed 499,600. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 116,685, Isfahan 34,655, Alborz 14,553, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,780, Yazd 8,288, Hormozgan 8,275, Semnan 6,590, Qazvin 5,889, and South Khorasan 4,441.

Alireza Zali, head of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) in Tehran: The COVID-19 infection of children under 10 has increased. 43% of hospitalized children had no underlying diseases. (ISNA news agency, January 23, 2022)

Last week, the regime’s deputy Health Minister: The COVID-19 outpatient visits were 5,000 more than before. We would most likely enter the next COVID-19 outbreak. (Mehr news agency, January 23, 2022)

An epidemiologist: The trend of Omicron infection in the country is increasing exponentially daily. (IRNA news agency, January 23, 2022)

Ahvaz Medical University: One-third of Khuzestan COVID-19 hospitalizations are in ICU wards. We must assume that the COVID-19 situation will be yellow from now on. (ISNA, January 23, 2022)

Kurdistan Medical University: Omicron storm with high severity is on its way. A broader epidemic is spreading. (ISNA, January 23, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

