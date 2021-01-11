Deprived and Oppressed Nurses Protest Across Iran

Iran: Medical workers
The MEK, the Iranian opposition to the mullahs’ regime, has been monitoring the situation since the beginning of the outbreak because the corrupt mullahs’ regime cannot be trusted to be honest in such situations. The regime claims that the numbers of people have died – just a sixth of the figure stated by the MEK.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that nurses in Ahvaz, Shiraz, Yazd, Yasouj, Bafgh, and Karaj, protests, and demand their wages and benefits be paid.

MEK supporters from Ahvaz province report that many nurses from the medical centers and hospitals in Ahvaz province held a protest outside the Khuzestan Governorate to protest unfair discrimination and a lack of job security, as well as to demand that they be paid the same as officially hired nurses. They wanted both the Governorate and the Medical Sciences University of Khuzestan to address these issues.

The regime has deducted from nurses’ salaries and benefits for consecutive months. Nurses have been going through difficult circumstances over the past year because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time and same place, nurses hired by the Ava Salamat company in Ahvaz, protested over the lack of response to their demands, saying that the privately-employed nurses work the same hours and do the same job as those employed in the government healthcare system, but that they are paid two to four million Tomans less.

Karaj

MEK supporters from Karaj report that the healthcare workers from the Hospital of Karaj protested outside the Alborz Governorate over the non-payment of wages and benefits for four years.

Nurses chanted: “Enough with hollow promises, our food baskets are empty.”

Yazd

MEK supporters from Yazd report that the healthcare workers hired by private companies gathered outside the Yazd Governorate to protest pay discrepancies between them and the public sector.

Bafgh

MEK supporters from Bafgh report that the nurses from the medical center in Bafgh protested outside the Governorate and demanded their benefits and their rights.

Yasouj

MEK supporters from Yasouj report that the Volunteer nurses protested in front of the Governorate over the refusal of the Medical Sciences University of Yasouj to hire them.

Their placards read “sacrifice must not be answered by unemployment” and

“We defeated the virus but were fired from our jobs”.

Shiraz

MEK supporters from Yasouj report that the Privately-hired medical center nurses and employees protested outside the Governorate with signs that read, “we helped you in the worst conditions; you abandon us in the worst circumstances. We demand our rights”.

Nurses and staff workers of Kowsar Hospital gathered to protest unpaid wages, with placards that read “pay our salaries” and “we protest.”

“The clerical regime exploits nurses and healthcare workers. In return for their sacrifices and hard work in the frontline of the fight against the Coronavirus, it does not pay their salaries and benefits.

COVID-19
(PMOI / MEK Iran): Iran’s regime has abandoned nurses in the heat of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Hail to the doctors and nurses who are saving lives by taking the highest risks. As the number of casualties is approaching 200,000, the IRGC must be disbanded, and its budget and facilities allocated to the healthcare system to help combat Coronavirus.

