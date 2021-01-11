Deprived and Oppressed Nurses Protest Across Iran

The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that nurses in Ahvaz, Shiraz, Yazd, Yasouj, Bafgh, and Karaj, protests, and demand their wages and benefits be paid.

MEK supporters from Ahvaz province report that many nurses from the medical centers and hospitals in Ahvaz province held a protest outside the Khuzestan Governorate to protest unfair discrimination and a lack of job security, as well as to demand that they be paid the same as officially hired nurses. They wanted both the Governorate and the Medical Sciences University of Khuzestan to address these issues.

Amid #COVID19 pandemic, only in #Iran under corrupt mullahs' do you see nurses/hospital staff around Iran holding protests, demanding their unpaid salaries.

Their placards read: “Pay our salaries” This is how Iranian regime praises #IranAngels!https://t.co/CbfvtQygwf pic.twitter.com/EQXYNXMwDf — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) January 6, 2021

The regime has deducted from nurses’ salaries and benefits for consecutive months. Nurses have been going through difficult circumstances over the past year because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time and same place, nurses hired by the Ava Salamat company in Ahvaz, protested over the lack of response to their demands, saying that the privately-employed nurses work the same hours and do the same job as those employed in the government healthcare system, but that they are paid two to four million Tomans less.

On January 5, the staff and nurses of hospitals in different cities across #Iran, including Khuzestan, Isfahan, Yazd and Karaj, gathered in their workplaces, seeking answers for their pending demands.#IranProtestshttps://t.co/jBPZFFLmvN — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 7, 2021

Karaj

MEK supporters from Karaj report that the healthcare workers from the Hospital of Karaj protested outside the Alborz Governorate over the non-payment of wages and benefits for four years.

Nurses chanted: “Enough with hollow promises, our food baskets are empty.”

Karaj, near Tehran, #Iran

Hospital staff at the Khomeini Hospital gathered today for the 6th day to express their economic woes.

"We've had enough of empty promises, our tables are empty!"

"God help us, our patience has run out!"

"A nation has never seen such injustice!" pic.twitter.com/hCmIIOrVeM — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) January 6, 2021

Yazd

MEK supporters from Yazd report that the healthcare workers hired by private companies gathered outside the Yazd Governorate to protest pay discrepancies between them and the public sector.

#MEK #Iran reported that the Health centre nurses in Ahvaz, who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, gathered to protest systematic job discrimination, unequal wages, and a lack of job security, which are all putting enormous pressure on them.#WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/hPlyo2jfCr — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) January 7, 2021

Bafgh

MEK supporters from Bafgh report that the nurses from the medical center in Bafgh protested outside the Governorate and demanded their benefits and their rights.

Yasouj

MEK supporters from Yasouj report that the Volunteer nurses protested in front of the Governorate over the refusal of the Medical Sciences University of Yasouj to hire them.

Their placards read “sacrifice must not be answered by unemployment” and

“We defeated the virus but were fired from our jobs”.

#Iran

Nurses and healthcare workers in Iran hold 7 protests, demand salaries https://t.co/CbfvtQgF7F — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) January 7, 2021

Shiraz

MEK supporters from Yasouj report that the Privately-hired medical center nurses and employees protested outside the Governorate with signs that read, “we helped you in the worst conditions; you abandon us in the worst circumstances. We demand our rights”.

Nurses and staff workers of Kowsar Hospital gathered to protest unpaid wages, with placards that read “pay our salaries” and “we protest.”

“The clerical regime exploits nurses and healthcare workers. In return for their sacrifices and hard work in the frontline of the fight against the Coronavirus, it does not pay their salaries and benefits.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Hail to the doctors and nurses who are saving lives by taking the highest risks. As the number of casualties is approaching 200,000, the IRGC must be disbanded, and its budget and facilities allocated to the healthcare system to help combat Coronavirus.

