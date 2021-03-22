Iran: Mullah Regime has Failed to Respond to the Earthquake in Sisakht

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the situation for many Iranians who are already suffering enormously during the coronavirus pandemic under an inhuman and irresponsible regime that cares for nothing but holding its grips on power. As an example the residents of Sisakht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad Province, in the southwest of Iran.

The earthquake in Sisakht

On February 17, 2021, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter scale shook the small city of Sisakht. The earthquake caused damage to the lives of a large part of the community, including 200 women heads of households.

MEK supporters from the Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad Province reported that 47 people were injured and irreparable damage was done to the houses of the city’s residents.

The Governor of the Province said: more than 70% of people’s homes had been damaged. Water, electricity, and gas were cut off in the area. He said, “If the earthquake had lasted a few more seconds, it would have caused a catastrophe.” (The state-run IRNA news agency – February 28, 2021)

The situation of women in Sisakht is extremely difficult

The situation of women in Sisakht is extremely difficult because of very cold weather especially for many people who live in tents. The tents do not protect the residents, including many women and children, from the freezing cold. Heating the tents is very difficult due to the lack of suitable heating equipment. A fire burned down one of the tents.

MEK supporters reported that the residents due to the lack of the smallest amenities such as tents, blankets, food, and clothing, gather outside the Red Crescent building protesting why nobody helps us? The Red Crescent did not even provide people with plastics to cover their tents and protect them from water and cold.

Out of a total of 2,700 households in the city Sisakht, 1,900 houses were damaged, and at least 200 women-headed households were affected during the earthquake.

A resident said 3,700 residential units had suffered damages during the earthquake and some houses were completely destroyed.

40 schools with 171 classrooms were severely damaged

Some 40 schools with 171 classrooms in Sisakht and surrounding villages in Dena County were severely damaged. (The state-run IRNA news agency – March 4, 2021)

The earthquake caused severe damage to educational facilities, and to the homes of working and retired educators. More than 200 of these housing units are owned by the Education Ministry, usually inhabited by teachers and school caretakers.

Although the conditions become very difficult for the residents in Sisakht, the Ministry of Education did not do anything and has not provided them any form of aid. (The state-run IRNA news agency – March 3, 2021)

The mullahs’ regime deployed troops After the earthquake

After the earthquake in Sisakht, residents especially the women and children needed a shelter where they could take refuge from the cold. But instead, the mullahs’ regime deployed troops to quell any outburst of protests by these poor residents.

An IRGC official in Sisakht declared that their number one priority was to establish security in the city. The Imam Hussein battalions and the 448th brigade battalions, along with other military teams, and suppressive forces moved to Sisakht to secure order. (The state-run Tasnim news agency – February 24, 2021)

Women and children are the most affected victims

Women and children are the most affected victims of these tragic events. Poverty and lack of hygiene add to the stress caused by the earthquake, especially during the time coronavirus pandemic.

It is worthy to note that the residents of Kermanshah Province who experienced an earthquake three years ago and have not received any kinds of help from the regime and are still living in make-shift units without proper utilities and hygiene.