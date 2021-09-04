Iran: Murder of a prisoner due to torture and flogging

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that an Iranian man ‘lashed to death’ over alcohol possession.

Iranian man died after he was submitted to a slashing

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, an Iranian man died after he was submitted to a slashing penalty inside a jail in Iran’s Turkish-majority eastern Azerbaijan province.

In a horrific crime, Khamenei’s henchmen murdered a prisoner named Hadi Atazadeh in Ahar Prison by torturing and flogging him.

While the published photos and video show the signs of torture on the body of this prisoner, Mousa Khalilollahi, the regime’s chief prosecutor in East Azerbaijan Province, brazenly claimed that there were no signs of beatings and injuries on the body of the prisoner and that the cause of death was drug poisoning.

The death of prisoners due to beatings

The death of prisoners due to beatings and torture or due to denying access to doctors and medicine is well-known and routine in the clerical regime’s prisons and has occurred many times in different prisons.

The Iranian Resistance the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), strongly condemns this barbaric crime and once again calls for the formation of a UN commission of inquiry to visit the clerical regime’s prisons and meet with prisoners.

The brutal and systematic violation of human rights must be referred to the UN Security Council, and the regime must be brought to justice for crimes against humanity and genocide.

The inmate, identified as Hadi Atazadeh

The inmate, identified as Hadi Atazadeh, had been handed an unspecified prison sentence and lashes after being charged with alcohol possession one and a half years ago. Under the Islamic Republic’s strict penal code, consumption and possession of alcoholic drinks are punishable by up to 80 lashes and/or varying imprisonment terms in some cases.

Atazadeh’s relatives released videos of what seemed to be a morgue in his hometown, Ahar, where the black and blue body with obvious lash marks was being washed as part of the Islamic pre-burial ritual.

Reports of inhuman treatment and torture

The UN Secretary-General Report expressed concerns “at prosecutions of protesters following the protests of November 2019, with at least 500 people subjected to criminal investigations, and reports of inhuman treatment and torture to confess to association with opposition groups or foreign Governments.

The UN Secretary-General Report also reiterates, “Protesters, human rights defenders, lawyers, and civil society actors continue to be subjected to intimidation, arbitrary detention, and criminal prosecution, sometimes leading to the death penalty.

