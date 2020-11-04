Iran: Regime Continues to Refuse Lockdowns Despite Widespread Circulation of Virus

More than 141,700 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Iran. The virus has spread to 462 cities in the country, affecting every single province.

The regime’s official death toll however stands at just 36,160. This is around a quarter of that reported by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) – the regime’s main opposition that has been observing the situation and compiling statistics since the beginning of the outbreak.

The death toll in Tehran alone stands at 34,351, showing that the regime’s official statistics cannot be trusted.

Despite providing false statistics and underemphasizing the gravity of the situation, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said on Monday that there had been an unprecedented number of deaths in the previous 24 hours (allegedly 440) and more than 5,300 people in intensive care.

There have been a number of measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus, such as the ban on private vehicles from entering certain provincial capitals. However, not enough measures have been taken and the virus is still spreading at an alarming rate.

A member of the National Coronavirus Task Force has advised on a number of occasions that a national lockdown is implemented. Minoo Mohraz said that the circumstances in the country are “atrocious” and that if stronger restrictions had been implemented before, especially in Tehran, the spread of the virus would have slowed down.

She said that the lack of firm action has many consequences, including the high number of people having to be hospitalized and the impact on the exhausted medical workers. She said that the government’s reasoning behind not locking down Tehran is unclear but that it is nevertheless essential and urgent.

Another member of the National Coronavirus Task Force pointed out that Iran has one of the worst death tolls in the world per million people and said that further to imposing lockdown measures, martial law may need to be implemented.

The deputy governor of Qazvin province said a few days ago that if the trend continues the same way the province is going to lose complete control of the situation.

The head of the city council in Mashhad said that the number of people being hospitalized in the city is increasing drastically and it is predicted that there will soon be 5,000 patients requiring hospitalization. He said that there is quite simply not the capacity for this in Mashhad.

The Iranian regime’s handling of the health crisis has been shameful. It has shown that its priorities do not lay with the people, including the many medical workers that are putting everything on the line to help the country through this catastrophe.

The regime refuses to listen to the experts that have advised on scientific and medical matters, preferring instead to turn a blind eye to the reality of the situation. Medical workers are already exhausted and deserve support from the country’s leadership. Instead, they are being shamefully neglected and abandoned – just like they were at the beginning of the outbreak.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The mullahs’ inhuman regime is responsible for the new wave of the outbreak and the growing number of victims in Iran. They do not think of anything but further plunder and preservation of their disgraceful rule.

