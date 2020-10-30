Iran State Media Warns of Uprising

The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), report that the social and economic situation in Iran continues to get worse, even Iran’s state media has been reflecting the mullahs’ fears that this will lead to an uprising, with one outlet describing Iranian society as a “field of wrath”.

Many outlets picked up on the tragic murders of two young men and the violent assault of a woman by the police, which triggered angry reactions from the people.

Sharq daily wrote Monday that the publication of these videos – one showing the murder of Mehrdad Sepehri by police in Mashhad and one showing the beating of a young woman by a security guard in Abadan – within days of each other shows just a “small part” of the problems in Iran and warned the regime against neglecting it.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) networks in those areas reported that: “No one says anything about that security guard. Nobody says anything about the cause of the accident, part of which is a low-ranking official of the Abadan refinery, or the reasons for the girl’s action. In the case of Mashhad, there is no official news as to who the police officer was and why and for what legal reason he committed such violent behavior.”

Security forces in Rask, SE #Iran shot and killed a Baluch civilian, Nazar Dehghani, on Oct. 25. He was carrying an empty gas gallon.

Security forces shoot and kill Iran's minority groups including Kurds and Baluch civilians with total impunity. pic.twitter.com/Fy44Lxl29W — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) October 28, 2020

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from Sistan and Baluchestan reported that Security forces in Rask, South est of Iran shot and killed a Baluch civilian, Nazar Dehghani, on Oct. 25. He was carrying an empty gas gallon.

Of course, the regime tried to downplay and hide these events, which Sharq said was the “worst approach” because it helped promote violence. They said that in this day and age, it wasn’t possible to cover up the truth and this might well lead to problems further down the road.

They wrote: “The country’s critical economic and social conditions have paved the way for developing rage and violence. If the government, law enforcement, and judiciary do not take such a situation seriously, this field of wrath will be widespread.”

As economic conditions continue to deteriorate in #Iran, people of all walks of life are protesting to the regime’s corrupt economic policies and disregard toward the plight of the people.#IranProtestshttps://t.co/uCYqxgkAnu — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 28, 2020

While the state-run Jahan-e Sanat noted Monday that the public was only getting angrier at the regime for the “economic, social, [and] political problems” they face, which causes depression and leads the people to fight back.

The article read: “The fact is that happiness in our society either does not exist at all or is limited. The coronavirus outbreak has worsened the situation in the country. Unfortunately, instead of solving this issue, the government is rubbing salt on people’s wounds. Some organizations and institutions, with the support of the law, restrict people’s happiness. Naturally, this restriction and suppression of happiness return to society in the form of depression and violence.”

"It is very clear that poverty in Iran is the flip side of the coin of corrupt policies of the government and growing massive systematic embezzlement of government institutions."#Iran#Povertyhttps://t.co/e5UZWJ4JX9 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 2, 2018

The paper warned authorities that this anger will cause a “huge crisis”, which is no doubt a popular uprising.

While the state-run Mardom Salarie daily wrote: “What have we done to these people, turning them to powder kegs ready explode in anger?” This cycle of violence warns of more bitter days if we do not take it seriously.”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) has been reporting on the protests taking place across the country too, indicating that various groups of workers and employees have been gathering to call for the payment of long-overdue salary payments.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has said: ‘’All the promises by the mullahs to the deprived and calamity-stricken people of Iran are hollow and worthless. The only way to end poverty, destitution, and unemployment is to end the mullahs’ evil dictatorship and establish freedom and people’s sovereignty.’’

Always remember how #Iran's regime spends money that belongs to the Iranian people: Assad—$15 bn/yr

Hezbollah—$700 mn/yr

Houthis—at least $360 mn/yr

Hamas—$360 mn/yr

Iraqi militias—$150 mn/yr All the while, two thirds of Iran's society lives in povertypic.twitter.com/icjuLZcXlm — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) July 25, 2020

