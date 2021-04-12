Iran: The Staggering Number of COVID-19 Death Toll in 535 Cities Exceeds 249,000

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 535 cities surpasses 249,000.

According to recent reports, by The (NCRI), and (PMOI / MEK Iran), the number of victims in Tehran has reached 57,021, Isfahan 16,265, Khorasan Razavi 16,040, Khuzestan 14,929, Mazandaran 10,610, Lorestan 10,503, East Azerbaijan 10,103, West Azerbaijan 9,338, Gilan 8,711, Fars 7,332, Golestan 6,400, Alborz 6,213, Sistan and Baluchestan 5,696, Kerman 5,529, Central Province 5,173, Yazd 4,472, Kurdistan 4,302, North Khorasan 3,753, Ardabil 3,097, Zanjan 2,710, Ilam 2,551, South Khorasan 2,431, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 2,015, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 1,934.

According to state-controlled figures, the coronavirus fatalities reached 258 in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past four months.

Regime officials stataments

Mullahs regime’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki, In terms of the COVID-19 outbreak, we estimate that the country’s map will be all red or darker this week and next week. (State TV, April 11, 2021)

The Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) member said the death toll will inevitably rise to between 500 and 600 daily. (Khabar Online website, April 11, 2021)

The head of the NCCT in Tehran Alireza Zali, 70 COVID-19 patients have died in Tehran today. For the first time, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has reached 6,126, 25% of whom are in ICU. In the past 24 hours, 400 Coronavirus patients were discharged from the Province’s hospitals, while 1,200 have been hospitalized and 400 are in emergency wards.

Zanganeh, a member of the regime’s planning and budget parliamentary committee: There is a tyranny in the NCCT and its structure must change.

The NCCT’s branch in Alborz Province spokesperson said: The occupancy rate of the hospital beds has tripled, and the average number of COVID-19 deaths has increased from two deaths in March to between 14 and 15 deaths now.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said: “the ghastly new wave of the coronavirus is taking more lives every day because of the clerical regime’s criminal policies, and Khamenei is the main culprit in this massive loss of lives”.

