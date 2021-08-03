Iranian Regime Approves New Plan that will Further Worsen Cyber-Censorship

Finally, on July 29, the Iranian regime’s parliament authorized that the plan to defend users’ rights in cyberspace and the management of social media be evaluated through a joint panel, after much debate, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran),.

Cyberspace and regulate social media

After weeks of dispute, the regime’s MPs accepted the plan to defend users’ rights in cyberspace and regulate social media as the eighty-fifth principle of the Constitution, with 121 votes in favor, 74 against, and nine abstentions from a total of 209 MPs present. For the previous few weeks, the plan has been on the weekly agenda of Parliament.

The plan for coordinating social media

A joint commission is constituted with parliament’s consent to study the plan for coordinating social media, with the duty of reviewing and approving the plan’s elements.

The commission’s approvals are regarded as the parliament’s approvals, although a probationary term must be established with the parliament’s agreement.

Following that, the Guardian Council will be consulted on all of the joint commission’s approvals.

Plan, in general, is destructive to businesses and society

A model of the proposal has been made public, and it stipulates that international messenger must open an office within the country.

Many people, including those within this administration, have said that the issue, and the plan in general, is destructive to businesses and society, a claim echoed by MPs who reject the idea.

“If we, as members of the Islamic Parliament, seek to protect the rights of the people, we must respect their concerns,” Hossein Mohammadyari, a congressman from Tavalesh, stated.

Restrictions have an impact on people’s small businesses

On the internet, people are the finest discerners. Many people came to us after the proposal was announced and expressed their concerns. Cyberspace is now a critical platform for enterprises. Many of the scheme’s restrictions have an impact on people’s small businesses.”

“As I said at the beginning of the so-called cyberspace protection plan, I am against it, and I believe that the parliament plan will not be successful in society,” Massoud Pezeshkian, a Tabriz MP, posted on Twitter. This strategy will not only fail to achieve its objectives, but it will further increase the distance between the people and the government.”

Cultural backwardness is entrenched alongside economic decline.

The reason for such a decision by the dictatorship’s parliament, despite the fact that many regime officials and components oppose it, is simple:

Creating a large, segregated community in Iran to ensure the regime’s dominance. A community with feudal-era social and economic relations, in which cultural backwardness is entrenched alongside economic decline.

Social networks have evolved into a platform for expressing public sentiment and sympathy. People expose themselves to this approach in order to keep up with the most up-to-date, uncensored news.

Tool for organizing and directing protest movements

Because it is an excellent coordinating tool for organizing and directing protest movements in times of necessity, the Velayat-e-Faqih system is vulnerable to this free flow of information.

In a situation where Iran is collapsing due to different crises, the government’s parliament prioritizes protecting the system and preventing its overthrow rather than the suffering of the people.

