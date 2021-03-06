Iranian Regime Continues to Deny Coronavirus Vaccine to the People

With the Coronavirus situation in Iran still at a worrying stage, like in many countries across the world, the possibility of a vaccine is something that many people are clinging to. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the regime dashed these hopes weeks ago when Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced that the country has banned imports of vaccines from foreign countries.

The vaccines imports have been banned

What is more frustrating to the people is that the vaccines that have been banned are ones that have been internationally approved and are already in use in a number of countries around the world.

The decision made by the Supreme Leader is inhumane and irrational, to say the least, and some government officials are even unhappy with the situation, although they have no choice but to endorse the articles about the harm the vaccine causes as a way to justify this ridiculous ban.

Numerous articles have been circulating in the press about the effectiveness of the vaccine and the harms that it can do. President Hassan Rouhani has himself spoken on numerous occasions about the quality of the vaccine, calling into doubt how effective it can be.

During a recent meeting, he said that people are afraid of getting the vaccine and that there are many people all over the world who completely avoid them. He said the effects of the vaccine are not yet clear.

Friday prayer leaders are even joining in with the anti-vaccine rhetoric, echoing the views of the regime leaders and praising the Supreme Leader for implementing a ban. For example, in Isfahan, clergyman Tabatabai-Nejad described the Supreme Leader as issuing a “very brave and great order” for failing to buy vaccines from the United States.

However, a member of the National Coronavirus Taskforce is of the opposing opinion saying that many countries have been vaccinating their people and that it is “really effective”.

The Hamdeli publication warned that the people are finding it difficult to tolerate the situation when you see that neighboring countries have already vaccinated more than 40 percent of their population and that public hatred is going to increase.

A member of the city council in Tehran Nahid Khodakarami indicated that the only way for the country to get out of the health crisis is to vaccinate the people and he said that “all experts” have a responsibility to advocate for a program to be set up. Khodakarami also said that the Russian vaccine is being brought into the country “drop by drop” and that it is expensive.

Many parts of the country are still experiencing a high number of cases and the mutated strains are very much a cause for concern.

The only people that are concerned about the vaccine are the leaders. The people want a vaccine and the regime knows that it will lose some of its control over the people when the health crisis is over.

The regime’s actions, and failures to act, throughout this pandemic are criminal and should be recognized as such by the international community.

