Iranian State-Run Media Warns of Consequences of Inhumane Covid-19 Policy

The death toll from Covid-19 in Iran continues to rise due to the regime’s inhumane policies. Iran’s state media recently recognized the regime’s inability to address the Covid-19 crisis.

“Another bitter spring with thousands of Covid-19 fatalities passed. But the Health Ministry’s promise of providing people with Sputnik-V produced by Iran until the end of spring and thousands of other ‘good’ promises were never fulfilled. Yet, the Minister continues his speeches and giving promises, the state-run Mostaghel daily reported on July 12.

According to records collected by The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), as of Monday afternoon, local time, over 332,800 people had perished as a result of the new wave coronavirus. Despite this, the government refuses to implement an effective vaccination plan.

“How many Covid-19 waves must pass, how many people must perish, for the [regime] to adopt a scientific method for vaccine acceleration? How many lungs and souls must perish so that the Health Minister fulfills its institutionalized responsibilities and stop their mismanagement?” The article by Mostaghel adds.

“The long lines of vaccination and obvious mismanagement, delayed injection cycles, vaccine shortages, and giving hollow promises are undeniable,” the article continues.

The Iranian dictatorship launched a cruel Covid-19 policy, using the fatal virus and its large casualties to tame a restive society that expressed intent to overthrow the system during the massive rallies in Iran in 2019.

Covid-19 was described as a “test” and a “blessing” by the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who later banned the entry of reliable western vaccines.

Instead of intervening, regime officials continue to blame people and praise their so-called “management,” which has resulted in the deaths of over 332,800 people.

“During this period, the officials of the Ministry of Health insulted the people, and a few days ago, the Minister of Health announced why he should apologize to the people. He is right; he does nothing, he should not apologize for sitting in a position where he should seek to save people’s lives yet does nothing.

The apology should be made by those who appoint his likes as a minister so he could insult the possible,” On July 14, the state-run Eghtesad-e Pouya daily wrote a piece.

“People do not ask much from the Minister of Health except to provide vaccines or masks so they could survive.

So far, several thousand people have lost their lives because the Ministry of Health could not import the vaccine. The Minister does not express sympathy for the victims. There is a lot to apologize for, Mr. Minister,” Eghtesad-e Pouya continues.

“Mr. Minister, you explicitly announced on national television that 400,000 people would be vaccinated by Saturday. How many people have been vaccinated?” Eghtesad-e Pouya wrote.

“How could you joke with people’s lives? Would you have done the same thing if they were your loved ones? When you do this, you destroy the public’s trust. Eghtesad-e Pouya cautioned, “This is [dangerous].”

The regime’s inhumane Covid-19 policy and misinformation have heightened public unrest. The current protests in Iran, as well as the widespread boycott of the regime’s engineered election, are evidence of this. The state-run media are now warning the regime about the consequences of continuing with the same Covid-19 policy.

