Iran’s Arbitrary Arrest Record

The Iranian regime has conducted a series of widespread arbitrary arrests across the country because they fear that growing popular protests could become uprisings that throw the mullahs from power.

Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that Mohammad Reza Yazdi, commander of the criminal “Mohammad Corps” in Tehran, said: “The Razavioun patrols, which were created to provide security, started (a series of) preparations two years ago.

The transfer of Hash al-Shabi forces from Iraq to the #Flood-hit areas, launching night patrols&“neighborhood-based security patrols”called the Razavioun,are part of the repressive measures of religious fascism to prevent Iran uprising#IranProtests #IRGCTerrorists @USAdarFarsi pic.twitter.com/tzYpxogL4k — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) May 20, 2019

Last year, these preparatory activities were completed, and this year they have been fully implemented… We have launched the Razavioun patrols across the Province to create security … and in coordination with the prosecutor and with the help of [the State Security Force (SSF)], the continuation of this task will be to develop and extend our activities at all levels and in all areas of the city to confront those who want to disrupt the people’s security.”

In something that is the very opposite of a coincidence, this began directly after the first uprising that seriously threatened to uproot the regime.

The Zanjan Province SSF head told the state-run Tasnim news agency on Sunday that 1,500 people have been arrested on the vague charge of being a “security disruptor” in the last eight months. He accused them of trying to “create chaos and tension in society”, especially through the online realm.

He said: “Cyberspace has become a reality in the society, and is no longer virtual. Therefore, extending security in Cyberspace has become a complicated but necessary issue.”

Humiliate people by parading them in the streets and beating them in front of the public while they are pleading for forgiveness. This is a method being used by the regime to scare Iranians from taking part in #MEK #Iran resistance movement https://t.co/4rAC8LpVCl — StopFundamentalism (@SFundamentalism) October 19, 2020

Of course, it’s important to note that the Iranian regime almost entirely uses security charges against political activists, journalists, and human rights defenders, so that they can justify limiting their access to a fair trial and putting them under torture.

Another repressive measures used is to humiliate people by parading them in the streets and beating them in front of the public while they are pleading for forgiveness. This is a method being used by the regime to scare Iranians from taking part in MEK resistance movement activities by the supporters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

#MaryamRajavi This regime must be expelled from UN and its leaders brought to justice for their continuing crimes against humanity and the violations of human dignity. The international community must not allow this regime to bring medieval edicts to the 21st-century #MEK #Iran pic.twitter.com/Gawe6BbAR0 — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 9, 2020

Also on Sunday, Kermanshah’s SSF head revealed that 5,550 people had been arrested in the western Iranian province in the past six months under the pretext that they were “thieves, thugs, and hooligans”.

On Saturday, Kuhdasht’s SSF head said: “Sustaining the SSF’s security plans to prevent irregular behavior and maintain and promote public security and calm are among the priorities that have been seriously emphasized upon in our planning.”

While on October 14, Semnan Province SSF head Abdullah Hassani said that 3,000 people had been arrested as “thieves” since April, with 80% of them being under 35. He also noted that much of the crime was related to cyber activity, but it is likely that this actually refers to sharing accurate information about the coronavirus as the arrests line up with the spread of the virus.

#Tehran Police Chief, #Hossein_Rahimi, threatens social media activists: "We will deal forcefully with those who organise campaigns and invite people to public gatherings on social media." For Rahimi's profile & list of human rights violations visit: https://t.co/NX00qHZcpI pic.twitter.com/JlXePhc18V — Justice for Iran (@Justice4IranEn) January 16, 2020

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) wrote: “Arbitrary and illegal arrests of young people under various pretexts, as well as the execution of detained protesters, the amputation sentences and beating and humiliating of young people under the name of “thugs,” represent the religious fascism’s futile attempts to create an atmosphere of terror and to prevent the escalation of protests and uprisings.”

They urged the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Human Rights Council, High Commissioner for Human Rights, other relevant UN human rights organizations, and the European Union to condemn the regime’s actions and send an international commission to Iranian prisons.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube