Iran’s Coronavirus Death Rate is Steadily Increasing as a Result of the Regime’s Destructive Policies

coronavirus in Iran
Iran: Coronavirus death toll across the country surpasses 434,900.

coronavirus in Iran

The fatality rate of Covid-19 in Iran is continuously growing. Death is endemic across the land. This tragedy might have been avoided. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that on September 22, 434,900 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Covid-19 epidemic has had catastrophic

The Covid-19 epidemic has had catastrophic psychological and economic repercussions on people’s lives, in addition to its high fatality rate.

“Twenty months have passed since the spread of coronavirus in Iran, and official statistics from the Welfare Organization show that coronavirus has orphaned 51,000 children, increased the number of female-headed households by 30,000, and pushed 612,000 families below the poverty line, resulting in a 25% increase in domestic violence,” wrote the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily on September.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Tehran had not experienced such a high death toll.

Many impoverished families have lost their breadwinners

In the meanwhile, many impoverished families have lost their breadwinners. “According to the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, a child is orphaned every 12 seconds around the world due to coronavirus. It is believed that 51,000 children in Iran have lost their parents as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Jahan-e Sanat.

“The statistics recently announced by the Welfare Organization about those children who have become orphans due to the Covid-19 outbreak are incorrect because the Covid-19 [official] death toll is not accurate,” Mostafa Eghlima, a social specialist, told Jahan-e Sanat.

Female Workers Struggle with COVID-19
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iran's Female Workers Struggle with COVID-19, Poverty, and Oppression.

Approximately 30,000 women were heads of families

“As a result, the actual number of children orphaned by Covid-19 is much higher than reported. Approximately 30,000 women were heads of families when they applied for assistance, and the same 30,000 women have at least one or two children. However, according to Jahan-e Sanat, the welfare group merely releases data and does not pay attention to these people.

The suicide rate in Iran has been steadily increasing during the Islamists’ rule. “The average suicide rate in our country is about 7.02 percent per 100,000 people,” according to a member of the Scientific Society for Suicide Prevention in Iran, “but in some provinces, we have statistics of about 10 or 15 and even 20 percent per 100,000 people, which shows a worrying increase.”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Increasing number of women peddlers – Our children are suffering from hunger.

Medical workers

According to reports by MEK supporters from Iran, the suicide rate has risen as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and the associated poverty.

The suicide rate among Iranian nurses and medical workers is quickly increasing, and more disgruntled health professionals are expressing their intention to kill themselves.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Medical workers Long hours, being separated from family, extending the study duration, low earnings, and other comparable issues

Nurses suffer from moderate to severe depression

“38 percent of nurses suffer from moderate to severe depression, and 37.5 percent have contemplated or attempted suicide,” said Fariborz Dortaj, a member of the Iranian Psychological System Organization’s Central Council. “Bachelor’s degree nurses had higher rates of depression and suicidal ideation than master’s degree nurses.”

The Covid-19 epidemic, along with the regime’s corruption and misguided economic policies, has wreaked havoc on people’s finances.

Iran: Medical workers
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The MEK, the Iranian opposition to the mullahs' regime, has been monitoring the situation since the beginning of the outbreak because the corrupt mullahs' regime cannot be trusted to be honest in such situations. The regime claims that the number of people has died – just a sixth of the figure stated by the MEK.

Wage covered less than 35 percent of costs

“In the 2010s, the minimum wage covered less than 35 percent of costs, according to official reports from the Statistics Center and the Ministry of Labor, and people had to make ends meet from other sources,” Etemad newspaper said on Monday.

Workers at the Azarab factory had gathered in protest against their salaries that had still not been paid
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Workers at the Azarab factory had gathered in protest against their salaries that had still not been paid

The rising suicide rate

The rising suicide rate, as well as the increased economic, psychological, and societal pressures on individuals and medical personnel, is not only attributable to the Covid-19 epidemic.

This catastrophe might have been avoided if the government, led by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, had utilized his financial clout to aid Iranians and medical experts, or at the very least permitted vaccinations to enter the country.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): An 11-year-old Iranian child has died from suicide due to extreme poverty, according to the state-run Asr-e-Iran website.

Maryam Rajavi's message marking the beginning of the new academic year

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Unfortunately, this is the second school year that begins amid the pandemic and in the face of the clerical regime’s catastrophic conduct and criminal policies in tackling the Covid-19. Suppose Khamenei and his bloodthirsty gang had spent a small part of what they squander on domestic repression, warmongering in the region, or nuclear and missile programs, on vaccinating the population. In that case, there is no doubt that the schools and universities would have been in healthy and safe conditions to resume work.

Maryam Rajavi's message marking the beginning of the new academic year.

