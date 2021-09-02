Iran’s Energy Crisis Continues to Worsen Under the Mullahs Management

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that Iran has been hit by a series of national grid blackouts and power disruptions.

Unscheduled blackouts during the summer

Despite the fact that the country ranked 12th in the world in terms of electricity generation last year, residents face regular and unscheduled blackouts during the summer.

Following the power outage on July 3rd, chants of “Death to Khamenei” erupted in the east of Tehran, shocking even the governing authorities.

The power outage

The power outage was caused by early warming of the air and a decrease in rainfall, according to Hassan Rouhani’s outgoing Minister of Energy Ardakanian.

On April 23, Tavanir CEO Mohammad Hassan Motavilizadeh stated that the decline in the level of water in dam reservoirs, which affects hydropower production by 40%, is an important cause of electricity shortages.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Energy, who had gone to the Parliamentary Energy Commission to explain himself, blamed the lack of electricity on cryptocurrency mining (bitcoin). He complained that 3,600 unauthorized cryptocurrency extraction centers were identified that consume 570 megawatts of electricity.

Thermal power plants

Many thermal power plants, which generate roughly 80% of the country’s electricity and whose production capacity is used by the government, do not have the theoretical efficiency required, and instead operate at a fraction of their capacity owing to erosion, technical problems, or shutdowns.

According to global data, Iran’s average per capita global consumption (about 3 kWh) is lower than that of comparable countries. In reality, compared to other sectors, residential consumption accounts for the smallest share of yearly power consumption growth.

Hydroelectric power generation

Hydroelectric power generation ranges between 10 and 12 gigawatts, with 14.5 gigawatts being the highest figure stated by the regime, which is also likely to be overestimated.

So, even if we accept the government’s claim of a 40% decline in electricity production owing to a lack of rain, the quantity of power loss is less than 6 gigawatts or one-tenth of the country’s overall output.

This scenario is the product of the regime’s treacherous policies, not one or more natural or unnatural disasters, as authorities claim, but the impact of the regime’s treacherous policies, which have completely ignored the country’s infrastructure. Consider the following scenario:

There was no essential investment or budget

There was no essential investment or budget allocation to electricity production, which would have allowed for a 5% yearly growth in electricity output to keep up with rising consumption.

Despite the financing available at the time, over $ 6 billion worth of power plant construction agreements were signed with Belgian, Chinese, and German companies prior to the US sanctions in 2017.

Due to a lack of investment, the country’s power transmission and distribution network is worn out, resulting in a staggering 12 percent energy loss. In other words, the country’s electrical generation is squandered by around 10 gigawatts due to a bizarre network condition. According to prior administration projections and Rouhani’s pronouncements, a $ 2 billion annual investment in the power distribution and transmission network is required over the next ten years, which has not been done.

Spent hundreds of billions on the nuclear

While the dictatorship has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on the nuclear industry under the guise of generating nuclear electricity over the last three decades, nuclear power only accounts for roughly 1% of the country’s total output.

The quantity of electricity produced from renewable sources that the government is required to meet under the Paris Agreement has not been met. The Fifth Plan, which is nearing completion, was meant to provide 4,500 megawatts of renewable energy, but only 400 megawatts were produced.

All of the variables stated by the regime’s untrustworthy officials together could not have resulted in the current power outages with low investment and management in the electricity business.

