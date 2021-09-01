Iran’s Health Crisis Continues to Worsen Due to Medicine Shortages

Iran is seeing a tragic recurrence of coronavirus infections, with the number of cases and deaths rising at an alarming rate. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 397,000.

With the mounting number of coronavirus deaths, the Iranian regime’s callous practices in this area are coming to light. The Covid-19 had provided an opportunity and blessing for Iranian regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei to temporarily postpone the developing storm of widespread popular protests and all-out social uprisings prior to the appearance of the delta variation.

Vaccine import bans by Khamenei

Vaccine imports bans and government-linked agencies’ hoarding of vaccine raw materials are still creating an impact today.

Overcrowded pharmacies, according to regime authorities, are to blame for medicine shortages. However, the fact is that the Iranian drug mafia’s hoarding has stopped patients from receiving essential medicines.

The Covid medication awaiting clearance

“18 tons of the Covid medication awaiting clearance” is one report wired by the official IRNA news agency on August 15. “According to the information and statistics announced by the Khomeini Airport General Warehousing Company, more than four tons of raw materials for Favipiravir, 800 kilograms of Betadex raw materials, and more than 13 tons of Remdesivir have been stored in the relevant cold storages.”

“On the other hand, the announced customs statistics indicate the uncertain nature of a shipment of 200,000 packages of 100 mg syringes of Remdesivir at the customs, which requires immediate action by the Health Ministry,” according to the IRNA report.

The deposition of 6,500 tonnes of medicines

“The deposition of 6,500 tonnes of medicines and raw materials for Covid medicine at Khomeini International Airport’s customs and delaying the clearance of imported shipments of saline IV fluids during such circumstances when people are desperate to find a pharmacy to purchase Remdesivir, saline IV fluids.

And many other vital medicine items is nothing but negligence in the need to value the hours and seconds of people’s lives,” as per an August 15 report by the Etemad daily.

As a result, there is no scarcity of medications, especially since medicine importation is not sanctioned and its admission is free in any way.

Import of Covid vaccines ban

This organization has opposed the import of vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic and has promised to create millions of doses of homegrown vaccines on a regular basis. It is now obvious that these local vaccines are ineffective, while the dictatorship plunders the Iranian people by stockpiling pharmaceuticals in customs and selling them on the black market.

The Executive Headquarters of Khomeini’s Order, which is overseen by the regime’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and supervises the manufacturing and import of pharmaceuticals, is Iran’s greatest economic cartel and is directly controlled by Khamenei.

The people blame the regime and Khamenei

The sorrow is compounded by the fact that acquiring medicine has become impossible for about 96 percent of Iranians who are impoverished and unable to make ends meet.

The people blame the regime and Khamenei for the current dire situation, which has caused government officials to defend Khamenei’s commands to keep him away from public wrath and hatred.

This endeavor, however, is in vain because people in the streets and on social media platforms are continually blaming Khamenei for the deteriorating situation and asking for his and his corrupt regime’s overthrow with the phrase “Death to Khamenei!” as seen in recent rallies.

