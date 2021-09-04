Iran’s Health Crisis Deepens Under the Mullahs’ Management

Everything has been in place to push back the virus since March 2020, when the COVID-19 vaccine was first distributed around the world, including in Iran, but the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei issued a government decree prohibiting the purchase of foreign vaccines, insulting and betraying the Iranian people.

The number of victims across Iran

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 403,000.

The mounting death toll has made it clear that Khamenei is using the coronavirus as a weapon against the people. This method is identical to the massacre of political prisoners in 1988, both of which were carried out to ensure the regime’s survival. At the height of the massacre, it was even decided that schools would be opened.

“Reopening schools, a tsunami of death,”

In an article titled “Reopening schools, a tsunami of death,” the state-run daily Hamdeli wrote on August 29, “Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the National Headquarters against Coronavirus, said that from September 23, some 30 to 40% of schools will be reopened in person, and from October 23, all schools will be reopened in person.”

The decision to reopen schools comes as the publication reports health experts as saying, “There will be 4-digit coronavirus deaths in the future,” and that “the promise to reopen schools will only play with students’ lives and cause educational chaos” in these “supercritical conditions.”

Khamenei is the main perpetrator of the massacre

And there is no doubt that Khamenei is the main perpetrator of the massacre, as one of the regime’s news agencies, the SNN (Student News Network, Daneshjoo), was enraged by the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) campaign to portray Khamenei as the main perpetrator, and wrote in an article titled “Vaccination and enemy’s dangerous advantage taking”:

“The super-challenge posed by the coronavirus has now entered the system’s security sphere. Because the Mojahedin is fighting a psychological battle in this area. They indoctrinate that all countries vaccinate, but that only Iran refuses to vaccinate its citizens due to the regime’s “deliberate policy.”

Massoud Rajavi invites people to revolt

“With its massive propaganda apparatus, satellite network, various sites, and virtual army, the Mojahedin-e Khalq (PMOI / MEK Iran) does not suffice to this propaganda, and it instills in the people and society that Khamenei is the main culprit for the lack of vaccines.”

“As a result of this advantage taking, society has developed the dangerous belief that Khamenei is responsible for the lack of vaccines.

The result of this predicament is Massoud Rajavi‘s next step, in which he invites people to revolt and, unfortunately, finds many echoes throughout society,” the state-run news agency SNN wrote on August 30.

The country’s healthcare system collapsing

A program like this will not only result in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of individuals, but it will also have long-term psychological, social, and economic consequences for society. One of these consequences is the country’s healthcare system collapsing.

“According to the current situation in which we are located, the number of patients and deaths due to the coronavirus delta strain has increased, and medical staff and nurses are serving patients for 24 hours, and physically nurses are exhausted and mentally threaten their depression,” the state-run news agency Fars wrote on August 31, 2021.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak began, 100,000 nurses have been infected across the country, with 30,000 of them from Tehran. Since the outbreak began, 92 nurses have died as a result of the coronavirus.”

Maryam Rajavi

Mrs. Rajavi pointed out: The lives and health of the Iranian people are of no value to Khamenei; he only thinks of preserving the disgraceful rule of Velayat-e-Faqih. Prohibiting the import of vaccines, failing to cover the bare minimums for the laborers, and forcing them to go to work to make ends meet, the nonpayment of the salaries of the medical staff are part of the regime’s misconduct in this regard.

The regime’s policies on dealing with the Coronavirus are undoubtedly categorized as crimes against humanity. The leaders of this regime, especially Khamenei, the current president and his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi and Hassan Rouhani, and Saeed Namaki, the former Health Minister, must therefore be brought to justice.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube