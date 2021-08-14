Iran’s Human Rights Conditions Continue to Worsen as a Result of the West Failure to End Impunity

Ten inmates were executed in different towns across Iran just days following Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration, according to the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Given Raisi’s long history of human rights violations, these killings, as well as other recent incidents of human rights crimes, portend a new period of “maximum oppression.”

Raisi’s long history of human rights violations

With these latest killings, the total number of executions in the last 18 days has risen to 37. Only three days after Raisi’s inauguration, on the pretence of mal veiling the mullahs regime thugs attacked two Iranian women in Urmia, northeast Iran. A man ran over the women with his vehicle, gravely injuring them.

“The Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice”

According to the Iranian news reports, one of these women is in severe condition. The perpetrators are the members of the repressive headquarters of “the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice” in Urmia, as per the so-called headquarters.

The regime’s judiciary acquitted Saeed Mortazavi

While all recent violations of human rights point to an escalating trend of violations, the regime’s judiciary acquitted Saeed Mortazavi, the former Tehran Prosecutor General, who was known for his crime during the 2009 demonstrations. He was accused of illegal possession and failure to perform his duties.

Mortazavi was acquitted of murdering three imprisoned protesters at a notorious prison he commanded in 2009. Mortazavi’s crackdown on press freedom, which included the closure of more than 120 newspapers, earned him the title “butcher of the press” among Iranians. In the early 2000s, Mortazavi personally interrogated, raped, and murdered Iranian-Canadian journalist Zahra Kazemi.

The regime’s judiciary, led by another criminal “Ejei”

There is no mistaking the regime’s judiciary, which is led by another criminal, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei. The acquittal of Mortazavi, the election of Raisi, and the nomination of Ejei to the judiciary highlight the systematic impunity that human rights abusers enjoy in Iran.

On June 19, after Raisi was named the regime’s next president, Amnesty International’s Secretary-General, Agnes Callamard, emphasised this fact.

“The fact that Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency rather than being investigated for crimes against humanity such as murder, enforced disappearance, and torture is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran,” Ms. Callamard added.

The massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners

Raisi and Ejei were among those who took part in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in 1988. Raisi, as a member of Tehran’s “Death Commission,” was particularly important during the 1988 massacre. Thousands of convicts’ fates were decided by so-called “Death Commissions.”

Raisi’s offence goes beyond the ongoing human rights breaches. According to Amnesty International, Raisi “presided over a spiralling crackdown on human rights that has seen hundreds of peaceful dissidents, human rights defenders, and members of persecuted minority groups arbitrarily detained” as the regime’s Judiciary Chief from 2019 to 2021.

EU leaders have formally congratulated Raisi

Despite Iran’s persistent human rights violations, Enrique Mora, the European Union’s Deputy High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, attended Raisi’s inauguration. In recent days, EU leaders have formally congratulated Raisi on his leadership.

Mora’s attendance at Raisi’s inauguration was a shameful act of appeasement that put economics ahead of human rights. The EU compromised its own human rights values by sending Mora to Iran.

This poor response to the election of the “butcher of Tehran” to the presidency feeds the systemic impunity that has allowed human rights abusers to rise to the top of the regime.

