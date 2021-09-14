Iran´s New President, Ebrahim Raisi, is a Major Human Rights Criminal

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the circumstances leading up to Raisi’s election were among the most heinous examples of government influence in Iran’s history.

Hundreds of candidates disqualified by Khamenei

Hundreds of presidential candidates, including many reformist candidates who had been gaining popularity among the public, were quickly disqualified by the regime’s Guardian Council, the regulatory body under the direct control of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, just weeks before the polls opened in late June.

Raisi has long been seen as a ruthless hardliner

Raisi has long been seen as a ruthless hardliner, both in Iran as well as outside. Raisi’s whole career has been dedicated to using Iran’s judiciary to support the Ayatollah’s most barbaric acts.

Shortly after the Revolutionary government was established, the newly installed president became an integral member of it. Raisi, the sion of a renowned clerical family and a versed in Islamist jurisprudence was appointed the new regime’s judicial system after participating in the 1979 coup that deposed the shah.

Raisi held several key judicial positions

Raisi held several key judicial positions across the country while still a young man. Raisi was still a young man when he became the assistant prosecutor for the country’s capital, Tehran, in the late 1980s.

Khomeini issued a religious decree to a number of key officials in the summer of 1988, ordering the killing of political prisoners detained across the country.

Ebrahim Raisi, who was already the country’s assistant prosecutor in Tehran at the time, was named to the four-man panel that issued the death orders.

International human rights organizations

International human rights organizations claim that Khomeini’s order, which was carried out by Raisi and his colleagues, resulted in the deaths of thousands of detainees in a matter of weeks.

According to some Iranian estimates, the total death toll could be as high as 30,000.

Raisi’s history of brutality, however, did not cease with the 1988 murders. In the three decades afterward, Raisi has been a continuous participant in every major regime crackdown on its people.

Cruelty and oppression under Raisi’s rule

After years of serving as a prosecutor. Raisi rose through the ranks of the judiciary, finally becoming Chief Justice, the highest authority in the country’s judicial system. The court system became a frequent tool of cruelty and oppression under Raisi’s rule.

Raisi has had a role in suppressing widespread anti-regime activism in his country in recent years. The authorities fought back hard against the 2019 protest movement, which saw large-scale demonstrations across Iran. Raisi had just recently taken over as Chief Justice when the protests began. The uprising provided the ideal chance for him to display his political repression methods. Security personnel was given a green light by the judiciary to put down protests. Approximately 1,500 Iranians were murdered.

Iranians’ continuous calls for justice

Iranians’ continuous calls for justice have been dismissed at best. The regime continues to prosecute those who seek to hold Iranian authorities accountable.

Amnesty International, based in the United Kingdom, has previously asked for a full inquiry into Ebrahim Raisi’s crimes, claiming that the man’s position as president does not shield him from punishment.

With Iran at the heart of international politics today, it’s critical that the true nature of Iran’s highest official be fully recognized.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube