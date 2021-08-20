Iran’s Sharp Rise of Executions Portends More Crimes Against Humanity.

The Iranian regime has continued its long-standing record of carrying out the highest number of executions per capita in the world, according to the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The religious dictatorship carried out nine executions

The religious dictatorship carried out nine executions at three prisons sites around Iran just three days after Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as the country's new president on August 8. With Monday's hanging, the total number of people killed in August has risen to 22. This brings the number to over 200 for the year.

Politically motivated cases

“Under intense international pressure, the regime’s judiciary has at times delayed the implementation of death sentences or even publicly vowed to re-examine politically motivated cases,” the NCRI added.

However, nearly always, after the clamor has faded down, the regime carries out the pre-determined punishment.”

According to the regime’s purported human rights official, international human rights norms are not necessary to be followed if they conflict with a country’s own laws, or in this case, the regime’s strict interpretation of Shiite Islam.

Many activists believe that the regime’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, is to blame for the recent increase in the rate of executions.

History of grave human rights violations

“Ebrahim Raisi was appointed to that position on June 18 by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the regime’s ultimate authority,” according to the NCRI. The vast majority of the public, however, boycotted the rigged election in protest of Raisi’s 30-year history of grave human rights violations.”

In the summer of 1988, Raisi became a key role in the Tehran “death commission,” where he oversaw the massacre of 30,000 political detainees. He has been a key figure in the widespread crackdown on protesters in recent years.

November 2019 uprising

Most notably, during the period of a few days in November 2019, 1,500 protesters were killed. Thousands of additional people were tortured over the course of several months.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

The suppression of dissent

“Of course, given Raisi’s history of human rights violations, the greatest concerns surrounding his promotion are related to the suppression of dissent and the violent punishment of members of opposition groups like the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran,” the NCRI added.

That group was the main target of the massacre in 1988, as it was specifically mentioned in the fatwa issued by the regime’s founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, to set the stage for the massacre.”

When asked about his role in the 1988 massacre during interviews and speeches in recent years, Raisi has openly endorsed Khomeini’s stance that the massacre was part of “God’s command.”

Amnesty International

“Ebrahim Raisi’s rise to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance, and torture is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran,” said Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard.

The presence of a European Union foreign policy official at Raisi’s inauguration last week bolstered her arguments. The European Union’s approval of Raisi’s visit indicates that his responsibility for the crimes against humanity he has perpetrated is being minimized.

“It is past time to refer the mullahs’ appalling human rights record of four decades of crimes against humanity to the United Nations Security Council for the adoption of concrete and punitive measures,” the NCRI warned.

