Iran’s Society is on the Brink of Collapse

The Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), see Iran’s clerical leadership as an enemy of freedom and the principal source of global fundamentalism, which has mostly destroyed the Middle East in recent decades. For example, what we’re seeing now in Afghanistan originated in Iran, not in Afghanistan.

Iran is currently suffering a social collapse

Iran is currently suffering social collapse. But what exactly is the nature of such a collapse? The demise of morality and the rise of contemporary slavery as a result of identity destruction.

According to critics, Iran’s national broadcaster, state-run websites and media, Friday prayer leaders, the Revolutionary Guards, and the Basij, the administration, and, ultimately, the supreme leader, are all a mix of ideological immorality and social injustice.

Intellectual obscenity and moral death

All of the mullahs’ political and economic operations are focused on extending this intellectual obscenity and moral death to society’s deepest levels. The goal, on the other hand, is to neutralize all impulses and energy, as well as to eliminate any possibility of change.

This is Iran’s macro policy: accustoming people to witnessing street executions, accustoming them to rising poverty, accustoming them to becoming indifferent to one another, promoting numbness in the face of ruling class political and economic corruption, accustoming people to organ sales, garbage collectors, homeless people, and not having their demands met.

Undermine human conscience and morals

The goal of repeating these patterns is to undermine human conscience and morals. The aim is to remove shame, one of man’s most transcendent feelings, in order for power, tyranny, and exploitation to continue uninterrupted.

The mullahs’ societal collapse in occupied Iran has progressed to the point where even the country’s state media is pointing to it.

“Iran is in the grip of social upheaval. The alarm goes off when the collapse reaches 50% and enters a critical phase, which I feel our society has reached.

The most telling signs of social collapse

“One of the most telling signs of social collapse is someone leaning down to their waist inside a trash can and passing by.

The more people who feel helpless, surrender, contemplate their livelihood, or wait for the savior, the bigger the breakdown in that society.”

On September 7, 2021, a sociological analyst was quoted in the state-run daily Hamdeli.

The existence of a vigilant resistance

The existence of a vigilant resistance, as well as a resilient and rebellious people who have read the mullahs’ hands and responded with several uprisings over the last decade, has prevented Khamenei and his system from achieving full supremacy and inevitably turning to a policy of contraction and the appointment of a criminal and mass executioner as president.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube