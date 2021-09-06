Iran’s State-Run Media Warns of Growing Public Anger Towards Regime

The volatile situation of Iran’s society and the regime’s inability in dealing with growing crises like the Covid-19 outbreak were reflected in Iran’s state media on Tuesday. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 406,900.

State-Run Media Warning

They also brought attention to the regime’s impasse with the West. “It is critical to focus on the issue of breaking the cycle of violence. To put it another way, discussing the need to break the cycle of violence is no longer social advice. It is critical.

It’s a must-have. In an article headed “The need to end the cycle of violence,” the state-run Ebtekar newspaper said, “It is a concept that, if not addressed quickly, would eliminate any hope [to preserve] the system.”

The government’s inability

The state-run Mostaghel daily wrote, “the government’s inability to address issues such as inflation and other economic problems, as well as the Covid-19 outbreak, has left the middle class generally dissatisfied and complaining about the status quo.”

The state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily also expressed concern over authorities’ lack of understanding of people’s difficulties. Officials merely make hollow promises, according to Jahan-e Sanat, and “to date, many of these promises have not been implemented, and as a result, the country’s economic, social, and cultural problems have become more complex every year.”

The roots of the country’s economic problems

“Today, the scale of these problems has reached such a level that even if all US economic and banking sanctions on Iran are not lifted tomorrow, this action will have little effect on solving the roots of the country’s economic problems and rescuing people from the tsunami of poverty. A tsunami that has crushed people,” Jahan-e Sanat added.

The Covid-19 pandemic and its escalating mortality rate were the primary issues in Iran’s state media on Tuesday. According to the Iranian opposition, the death toll exceeds 407,000, with over 2,000 deaths every day. The regime’s purposeful inaction and the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei’s unlawful decision to ban credible vaccines are the key causes of this disaster.

The death toll and infection rate continue to rise

“The Covid-19 vaccine is unacceptably dangerous. Meanwhile, the death toll and infection rate continue to rise on a daily basis.

The only option is for everyone to be vaccinated. Because we cannot control the situation with social distancing and health regulations if there is no immunisation, it will be more difficult to contain the virus.

“People are irritated,” the state-run Setare Sobh daily reported.

Many experts have spoken out against these vaccines

While the public’s hate for Khamenei grows as a result of his unlawful decree banning vaccines, some media sources attempt to whitewash him.”

Many experts have spoken out against these vaccines, and we may be able to import them from countries other than the US and the UK.

The country’s leader then raises a political problem, stating that “we do not like to get vaccines from any country,” which is correct and our policy. However, we misinterpreted the Supreme Leader’s words, which has already been clarified. According to our policies, we have authorization to import vaccines from any legitimate source,” the state-run Farhikhtegan daily wrote.

The regime’s dread of popular uprisings

As the Covid-19 situation worsens, public resentment of the authorities grows, and the regime’s dread of popular uprisings was reflected in the state media on Tuesday.

“By making unfounded recommendations, we caused more inconvenience to the people under pressure. However, the lack of resources to control this disease has led to a serious gap between the people and the [regime], and this gap is worrying,” Sharq daily reported.

