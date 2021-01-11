Khamenei’s Decision on US and UK Vaccines Will Mean More Iranian Lives Lost

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamanei has prohibited the purchase and use of foreign-sourced vaccines now being used to protect people in many other parts of the world.

Khamenei, who certainly knows nothing about infectious diseases and how to prevent them has made a fool of himself when he announced that “the import of American and British Covid-19 vaccines is forbidden.”

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 199,700 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 478 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/n2Xhev3Xw4 pic.twitter.com/KG0wUPVEvE — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 11, 2021

He has specifically banned the Pfizer /Biotech vaccine, which has been trialed and reported to have 95% e3ffectiveness after two doses. Khamenei has targeted US, UK, and French vaccines saying he doesn’t trust them.

Khamenei’s stupidity will result in even more long term misery and deaths in Iran, where according to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI), 200,000 people have already died.

Khamenei’s twisted logic defies belief. His decision follows huge calls for a vaccine to be brought to and administered in Iran. “If the Pfizer company can make the virus vaccine, why do they want to give it to us? They should use it themselves and not have such a high death rate… the same goes with the UK,” ranted Khamenei. “Sometimes they want to check their vaccines on other nations to see if they work or not… I do not have a good feeling about France either… If [officials] want to procure the vaccine from other places and it is a reliable country, that is no problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, top politicians and leaders in many countries have publicly been vaccinated with one or other of the vaccines that have been already approved for emergency use in the US, Britain, Europe, and Japan. US Vice-President, Mike Pence, President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris have already been vaccinated on TV. Even the Pope and the British Queen are lining up to get vaccinated.

Instead of opting to pay for foreign vaccines that have been rigorously tested, Khamenei and Hassan Rouhani have touted an Iranian made vaccine which they have declined to use themselves. Instead, they have used the Head of the Executive Order of Imam Khomeini (EIKO) Mohammad Mokhber’s daughter, as a sacrifice to receive the Iran vaccine.

Meanwhile, Iranian pharmacists have roundly criticized the notion of an Iranian vaccine saying that it is “a joke,” according to the Hamdeli Daily which cited a letter by 167 of these pharmacists.

The pharmacists point out the contradiction in the regime’s vaccine choices when they say that the regime apparently has the resources to come up with the sophisticated research and development needed to produce a locally manufactured vaccine for the nation’s 80 million people, but at the same time can’t even keep a foreign vaccine viable because it needs to be kept cold.

Health officials have admitted that any delay in procuring an effective vaccine will result in the continuing loss of life. “Any delay in providing the vaccine and launching vaccination for a significant number of people will keep us back even further,” said an ICU expert at Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari hospital Mohammad Reza Hashemian.

“Any delay in procuring and distributing the vaccine will lead to significant issues for people’s health throughout our society. In Iran, the vaccination trend is not in line with the spread of Covid-19, and the prolonging period of this illness will deliver irrecoverable damages to the health system and people’s lives,” said the head of Iran’s Health Apparatus Organization Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi.

According to the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) Khamenei has ulterior motives for maintaining the inexorable spread of Covid-19across Iran. In his own twisted logic, it helps to suppress any anti-establishment behavior of the Iranian people. Sick people can’t protest, in other words.

It’s not the first time that the lives of Iranians have been sacrificed to warped thinking from a top mullah. It happened in the 1980s in the Iran-Iraq war, when Khomeini, Khamenei’s predecessor, glorified the deaths of Iranian soldiers. “Peace is the burial of Islam,” and “War, war, to remove the sedition across the globe,” he said at the time.

The international community should strongly condemn this crime and compel the mullahs’ regime to lift the ban on import of vaccines. #COVID19 — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 8, 2021

Maryam Rajavi Statement

By contrast, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, has strongly criticized Khamenei’s Covid-19 response and prohibition of foreign vaccines. “Vaccines are people’s right. The death toll is nearing 200,000, but Khamenei says no vaccines could be imported from the US, UK, and France.

By huge human casualties, he seeks to fend off popular uprisings. The Coronavirus and Khamenei are the allies against the people of Iran,” she has said in a tweet. “Khamenei’s ban on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines is a crime against humanity. He is responsible for the deaths of thousands of our deprived compatriots due to the Coronavirus. The international community should strongly condemn this crime and compel the mullahs’ regime to lift the ban on the import of vaccines. Khamenei’s Red Crescent announced a ban on the import of 150,000 Pfizer/BioNtech vaccines. This costs people’s lives and is tantamount to their deliberate massacre.”

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube