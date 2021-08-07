‘Mass Murderer’ Ebrahim Raisi Installed as Iran’s New President

Ali Khamenei, the Iranian regime’s supreme leader, expressed his official support for Ebrahim Raisi, the regime’s new president, on Tuesday. Raisi was named president of the regime following a rigged presidential election on June 18 that was boycotted by nearly all of Iran’s populace.

Raisi has been sanctioned by the United States

Raisi has been sanctioned by the United States for gross human rights violations, and his administration has alarmed human rights organizations and campaigners. Hassan Rouhani, the former regime’s president, earlier labeled Raisi as a guy who “knows nothing but execution and prison.”

Synonymous with the words “execution” and “torture

Raisi’s name has become almost synonymous with the words “execution” and “torture” in Iran.

He is well known for his involvement as a member of the “death commission,” a group of regime officials that signed the death warrants for 30,000 innocent political detainees in the 1988 massacre, more than 90% were members or supporters of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran),

Raisi was reportedly in charge of the murder and torture of protesters in November 2019.

Raisi described the widely boycotted June 18 election as a “glorious spectacle” during the endorsement ceremony. He regularly used the word “change” to describe the start of his administration’s work, promising to restore public trust, close the gap between citizens and government, and combat corruption.

Raisi is a symbol of corruption

Ironically, Raisi is a symbol of corruption himself. He was previously the caretaker of the Astana-e Qods Foundation, a so-called charity that has devoured a huge portion of Iran’s economy and is funneling billions of dollars from ordinary Iranians’ pockets towards the regime’s nefarious activities.

Many of his co-workers in the judiciary are also being investigated for embezzlement.

Country’s damaged economy

Raisi also didn’t provide any details on how he intends to follow through on his promises. Instead, he implied that Rouhani was to blame for the country’s damaged economy, acknowledging that the country is experiencing 44 percent inflation, 680 percent liquidity increase, and a government budget deficit of 4,500 trillion rials.

All walks of life took to the streets

People from various communities took to the streets on the day of the elections to express their demands, knowing that no matter who occupies the presidency, the only way they can obtain their rights is to fight for them.

Iranians have renewed their protest movements, which include oil workers, ranchers, farmers, and government employees. In the last two weeks, anti-regime rallies have erupted in response to water and electricity shortages, calling for the regime’s overthrow.

Illusions about moderation or reform

“Ebrahim Raisi’s presidency put an end to any illusions about moderation or reform in this regime forever,” stated Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The massive boycott of the rigged election in June is the polar opposite of the protests that erupted from 2017 to the present, expressing the Iranian people’s willingness to overthrow the regime.

Committing genocide and crimes against humanity

“In the eyes of the Iranian people… all the regime leaders, especially Khamenei, Raisi, and the Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje’i, must be brought to justice for committing genocide and crimes against humanity, and for four decades of murder, plunder, and destruction of the nation’s assets and resources.”

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube