More than 184,700 Deaths Recorded for COVID-19 Reports Iranian Opposition

More than 184,700 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, which has spread to 470 cities in 31 provinces, reported by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The regime is still standing by its inaccurate count of just 52,448.

COVID-19 deaths by province:

45,471 in Tehran, 12,765 in Razavi Khorasan, 10,780 in Isfahan, 7280 in Qom, 6967 in Mazandaran, 6958 in West Azarbaijan, 6531 in Gilan, 5537 in Fars, 4561 in Sistan & Baluchistan, 4485 in Hamedan, 3909 Kerman, 3798 in Markazi, 3272 in Yazd, 2868 in North Khorasan, 2237 in Ardabil, 1907 in Qazvin, 1721 in South Khorasan, and 1430 in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari. This is in addition to reports obtained from other provinces.

Reports coming from IRNA the regime’s official news agency are that realistically Iran hasn’t the resources to cope with a pandemic like COVID-19.

The head of the Supreme Nursing Council in Iran says quite clearly that to offer an effective service each patient requires 2.5 nurses. He says that this ratio is not common in the least developed countries. However, the best Iran seems to be able to offer to patients is 1:1 which is totally inadequate. He said to get anywhere close to the global average, more than 130,000 nurses need to be recruited.

The deputy chair of Tehran’s Covid-19 Task Force said on Monday that there is still the worse to come, as Iran moves into deep winter, particularly as people don’t follow the health protocols issued to them.

Province reports

A senior official of Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari Hospital said on Monday that the status quo in our country is unstable as the virus remains active through all parts of society. He admitted that the hospitals could not possibly cope with a 4th wave of the virus. He said every strong peak of the virus lasts for at least eight weeks. He said it wouldn’t be wise to lift any restrictions current until the pandemic has come to an end.

The deputy dean of Fars Medical Sciences University revealed on Sunday that throughout a 24 hour period 22 Covid-19 patients have died in the province, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 2832, This comment was reported by the Mehr news agency which has connections with the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

The dean of West Azerbaijan’s Medical Sciences University said on Sunday that in the previous twenty-four hours 15 people had died of COVID-19 which now has a total death count of 3,152. At present 266 patients suffering from COVID-19 are being treated in an ICU while 62 are surviving through the use of ventilators. The state-controlled IMNA news agency reported these figures.

The deputy dean of Gilan Medical Sciences University said on Monday that 20 percent of COVID-19 patients who reside in Gilan province are being treated in the province’s ICUs as their conditions are going through the critical phase. This update information was reported by the IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency.

