October 17th is International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, but Little Hope for Iranians

Sadly, under the mullahs’ economic policies and their ability to plunder the wealth of the nation to use for their own ends, Iranians living in poverty are unlikely to receive much relief. Iran is a country where 80 percent survive below the poverty line. The UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution, assigning October 17th as World Poverty Eradication Day will not help Iranians under the present regime.

"It is very clear that poverty in Iran is the flip side of the coin of corrupt policies of the government and growing massive systematic embezzlement of government institutions."#Iran#Povertyhttps://t.co/e5UZWJ4JX9 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 2, 2018

Isfahan, central #Iran

Farmers holding a rally, protesting the regime's plundering policies.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/DT73utcVVK — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 18, 2018

The reverse has taken place in Iran where poverty has increased since 1993. With 80 percent of the population living below the poverty line this amounts to the following dismal statistics:

13 suicides per day with 70 percent of them due to poverty;

14 million addicts;

3 million female heads of households;

38 million people living in shantytowns;

7 million child laborers.

Activists reporting #Iran's 40-year report card:

– 7 million unemployed youths

– 22 million unmarried young men & women

– 6 of 10 marriages ending in divorce

– 6 million drug addicts

– Girls as young as 14 in prostitution

– 14,000 kidneys sold each year

– 42% living in poverty pic.twitter.com/XaAnPcslcZ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 11, 2018

Food too expensive to buy

There is plenty of wealth in Iran, but it is not equally shared between its citizens as the mullahs spend it on terrorism overseas and producing or importing weapons of mass destruction. The people aren’t helped with buying even basic food products.

Potatoes, bread & yogurt…

Lunch for an ordinary family of five in #Iran.

A worker cannot afford to buy meat. Even dairy products are very expensive. The mullahs have destroyed this country that is rich in resources.

2nd in natural gas & 4th in oil reserves.#40YearsOfFailure pic.twitter.com/l5184IdlMF — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 19, 2019

The mullahs are always saying sanctions are causing the economic problems in the country but this isn’t true as the Iranian regime’s officials which includes supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani appear to be getting richer and are investing billions of dollars of Iran’s wealth created by the people in weapons of mass destruction and terrorism throughout the area.

How to solve the poverty problem in Iran

In response to this catastrophic situation, the Iranian people have no other option but to protest. MEK resistance units are mobilizing people to restore their rights.

Last year the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) networks inside Iran covered the news of protests, on daily basis. MEK reported only in one month period there had been more than 300 protests in different cities, in Iran; that is ten protests a day. MEK resistance units played a key role to form and direct those growing protests.

#MEK #Iran has been reporting on the other protests taking place across the country too, indicating that various groups of workers and employees have been gathering to call for the payment of long-overdue salary payments.https://t.co/d9Kats2ON8 #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/1UKF4K3W9F — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 19, 2020

The changing of the regime is the only viable solution left to help solve Iran’s economic crisis and eliminate poverty for good from the lives of the people. In its place, there needs to be the establishment of freedom and democracy so that the people can participate in the country’s economy and decide where the wealth goes.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has said: ‘’All the promises by the mullahs to the deprived and calamity-stricken people of Iran are hollow and worthless. The only way to end poverty, destitution, and unemployment is to end the mullahs’ evil dictatorship and establish freedom and people’s sovereignty.’’

