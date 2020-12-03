Over 174,700 Covid Related Deaths in Iran Reported by Opposition Sources

More than 174,700 Iranians have now died from Covid-19, according to figures obtained by the Iranian opposition, People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Official figures reported by the Iranian regime are far lower, at 48,990. The death toll is worst in Tehran, with 43,111 dead. Razavi Khorasan (12,270), Isfahan (10,020), and Lorestan (7,135) also have depressingly high numbers of fatalities.

More than 174,700 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 465 cities checkered across all of #Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. pic.twitter.com/Hu83CEyBwu — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 2, 2020

The regime’s health minister, Saied Namaki, admitted that the virus was very contagious and mutations had made it even easier to transmit. “Back in March, I said that we will concede a goal at the 90th minute [referring to a 90-minute football/soccer match]. This is a complicated virus and it has mutated in a unique manner. Its characteristics have changed and become very contagious,” he was reported saying on state TV.

Interior Minister, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, painted a slightly rosier picture of the extent of the virus in an interview with the Mehr news agency when he said: “Only three percent of the population has contracted the virus and 97 percent are healthy and clean. We are completely focused to provide care for that three percent so that the remaining 97 percent can live their lives normally. Due to that three percent we have restricted commuting, closed stores and imposed other restrictions,”

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 174,700 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 465 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/3VVqOnC4oc pic.twitter.com/FFRkJCbsCP — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 2, 2020

A brief update from (PMOI / MEK Iran) network from some of Iran’s provincial health authorities concerning the pandemic follows below.

Isfahan: “The total number of people hospitalized stands at 1659, of whom 373 are in ICUs. These statistics indicate the critical situation in our province,” according to a spokesperson at the Isfahan Medical Sciences University.

Kohgiluyeh & Boyer Ahmed province: “The number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in the province stands currently at 36.6 per 100,000 persons. This is significantly higher than the country’s average. 327 people are currently hospitalized for Covid-19, of whom 34 in ICUs,” according to a Health Ministry spokesperson.

West Azerbaijan: “In the past 24 hours, 23 people have died of Covid-19 pushing the total 2,865. A total of 1202 patients are hospitalized for Covid-19, of which 187 are in ICUs and 73 are under ventilators,” according to the dean of West Azerbaijan Medical Sciences University on Sunday.

Over 174,700 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 465 cities checkered across all of #Iran’s 31 provinces, according to reports tallied by the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK as of Wednesday afternoon local time, December 2.https://t.co/3VVqOnC4oc — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 2, 2020

Ardabil: “The virus continues to spread massively, and 15 people have died in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who have died of coronavirus is in four digits. The number of people hospitalized and in ICUs is increasing daily. Currently, there are 470 patients hospitalized, of which 77 are in ICUs,” according to the dean of Ardabil Medical Sciences University on Monday.

Golestan: “The increasing trend of Covid-19 among our population continues and 569 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in our medical centers. 114 patients are in ICUs and 57 are under ventilators. Furthermore, during the past 24 hours, 13 patients have died of Covid-19,” according to the dean of Golestan Medical Sciences University on Monday.

Markazi: “With an increase in people seeking medical treatment and being hospitalized, and our medical infrastructure not being ready, some of our hospitals lack oxygen devices,” according to the Markazi Medical Sciences University dean.

The mullahs ruling Iran facilitated the spread of #Coronavirus and did not make any serious efforts to contain it. This is why the pandemic has turned into a source for hidden escalation of fury and anger.#Iran pic.twitter.com/LQ3FysnR4t — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 16, 2020

Sistan & Baluchistan province: “65 percent of the beds allocated to coronavirus beds are occupied. In the past seven to ten days we have been witnessing a severe increase in the number of new cases and people hospitalized and as a result dire patients in ICUs. For this reason, currently, there is a continuous number of people dying and these numbers will increase in the coming seven or ten days,” according to the dean of Zahedan Medical Sciences University.

Razavi Khorasan: “Some of the payments and benefits that should have been provided to our nurses years ago have still not been realized. Currently, some of this has been provided to nurses in our province. However, these payments are not at all up to date and despite the fact that nine months have passed in the [Iranian calendar] year, still, last year’s benefits have not been delivered. Around the world, there are 4.5 nurses for each bed. This standard in Iran falls to 2.5 nurses and around 1.1 nurses in the city of Mashhad,” according to a statement by a senior provincial medical officer.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The mullahs ruling Iran facilitated the spread of Coronavirus and did not make any serious efforts to contain it. This is why the pandemic has turned into a source for hidden escalation of fury and anger.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube