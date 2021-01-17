Regime Bans Proven Vaccine in Iran

On January 8th, 2021, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, said Iran would not be accepting any vaccines from America, Britain, or France. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that Ali Khamenei, really believes that these countries would just use Iran to trial the vaccines and see the effects.

Khamenei is saying this at a time when the regime is providing an untrue account of the number of fatalities by announcing that just 60,000 had been killed by COVID-19.

However, the Iranian opposition, (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) says the figure is over 202,600 based on data provided by hospitals and cemeteries.

While the rest of the world has just about started vaccinating its population the regime has made no move whatsoever. This action seems to have been promoted by Khamenei in particular.

Despite the fact, the Iranian Immunology Association warned Hassan Rouhani that 70 percent of the population would become infected if nothing was done to prevent it leaving up to two million dead the regime refused to take any serious measures like even quarantine.

It seems what is really happening is the regime needs the COVID-19 pandemic to continue so that the masses will be thinking more about that than anyone else and won’t focus so much on promoting uprisings against the state.

More executions and repression

On Thursday, December 31st, the Deputy Commander of the National Police, General Qassem Rezaei, issued a sickening order to the forces who he commanded as follows: “If you took someone in a clash and I see him standing here safe, you should answer why? If the whip was in his hand, his hand should be broken…The accused’s rights are for after his arrest.”

Executions breakdown

Between the 12th and 19th of December, 12 people were executed in Iranian prisons after they had endured years and years of imprisonment. These were:

On December 31st, 3 Sunnis were executed in Mashhad;

On January 3rd, 3 Baluchis were executed after many years of imprisonment;

Mohammad Hassan Rezaei was executed on December 31st.

As Iranians get angrier and angrier about the poor way the regime has handled the pandemic, the regime gets more and more afraid of an imminent uprising. To quell this, the regime begins rounds of executions in order to contain any likelihood of further uprisings by frightening people when they see the consequences.

In recent months and weeks, young people have waged attacks on hundreds of IRGC or Basij centers or torture centers attempting to overthrow the status quo. These young people have also launched attacks on the courts.

A few months following the November 2018 uprising, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said that 116 of these teams were affiliated to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and had been arrested within a few months.

