Round-Up of Iran Protests From MEK’s Internal Network

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported, from Iran indicate there have been more protests. Iranian people are protesting against the mullahs regime’s economic mismanagement, poor living conditions, and lack of job security.

On December 22, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Mahshahr, reported that the Dehdasht Petrochemical complex workers held a protest in front of the company’s office for not receiving their delayed paychecks.

On the same day, a group of contract workers in the Petrochemical of Khomeini port in Mahshahr held a protest for the second consecutive day. Officials have not implemented the labor system’s legal approvals.

On December 21, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Ahvaz reported that female workers of Sofaireh waste site company held a protest in front of the Ahvaz municipality, in Khuzestan province. Workers are protesting the closure of this company and demand to be able to resume their occupation.

120 workers of Ahvaz waste site located in Sufireh village have been left unemployed and without insurance due to this site’s closure. They are demanding their delayed paychecks and updating their insurance.

On the same day, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from Urmia reported that bus drives in Urmia continued their protests for the third consecutive day. They are refusing to work because the municipality has not paid the drivers’ insurance, and their income has decreased after the coronavirus outbreak.

On the same day, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Ahvaz reported that a group of locals of Qaleh Chenan village, located in the southeast of Ahvaz, held a rally for the second time in front of the Steel Industries Complex and Khuzestan Governor’s Office to protest not having a suitable job. They protested against the employment of non-natives in this steel complex and demanded employment in the factory.

On December 20, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Yazd reported that the contract teachers held a protest for the second consecutive day in front of the Yazd governorate, in Yazd province. These teachers demand proper implementation of the policy, settlement of their last and current academic year salaries, and permanent contracts.

On December 19, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Ahvaz reported that the municipality workers in Seydun District, Khuzestan Province, held a protest for the third consecutive day, demanding their delayed salaries.

On the same day, Khuzestan Water and Sewerage Company employees gathered in front of the company’s headquarters in Ahvaz, demanding their delayed paychecks. They also demanded authorities determine their job status.

On the same day, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Isfahan reported that the gardeners in East Isfahan, held a protest in front of the Isfahan Governor’s Office, to protest their gardens’ demolition.

On December 18, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the Lordegan county, reported that the locals in the village of Chenar Mahmoudi rallied to protest the authorities’ failure to address the HIV infection of some of the villagers. Protests erupted in Charmahal Bakhtiari province in October after 300 inhabitants became inflicted with HIV due to mismanagement by the Iranian regime’s health ministry.

The crisis erupted when the health ministry’s employees used polluted syringes for blood tests, resulting in HIV transmission to many residents in the Chenar Mahmoudi village. The incident has also affected the inhabitants of neighboring villages.

Protests continued because of corruption and mismanagement by the mullahs’ regime. Many people have been pushed below the poverty line by the Mullah regime.

