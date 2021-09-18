Suicide Rate Continues to Grow as Resul of Iran’s Social Crisis

Suicide is a result of a variety of societal economic, social, political, and cultural difficulties. According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), everyone in Iran is affected by the coronavirus and associated issues, whether directly or indirectly.

The damage to youngsters and the elderly

Although the damage is different in youngsters and the elderly, many social experts in Iran feel that the psychological impacts of the coronavirus, such as suicide, are only getting started.

The coronavirus impact

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 428,100 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of September 17.

Although the coronavirus has had an impact on psychological issues such as growing violence, social isolation, domestic violence, and suicide. Social solidarity is built in times of crisis, as it is with many other disasters such as earthquakes.

Social crisis

Unfortunately, this cohesion is not formed during this period, and while we may imagine that society is alive and well and that everyone is helping one another, the coronavirus is not only causing a pandemic, but also a social crisis, and its effects on people will become clear even after the pandemic crisis has passed.

Iranian society has been decimated in recent years, with many people’s livelihoods interrupted and social interactions and events ruined.

People’s resilience in society is eroding, as is their level of social tolerance and individual tolerance.

The rise in violence or suicide

We must keep in mind that the coronavirus is ineffective on its own and does not cause a rise in violence or suicide, but economic issues, inflation, and unemployment all have a role in these processes.

The suicide death toll climbed in 2020 compared to 2019, indicating that the virus’s various peaks have had an impact on this figure.

During this period of social emergency, the country has seen an upsurge in violence, indicating that society’s tolerance threshold has lowered and that persons who have a high risk of suicide in the event of a coronavirus pandemic are committing suicide sooner.

Poverty and discrimination by the government

Because deaths from the coronavirus are not natural deaths, but rather a sort of mortality involving economic, political, and government situations, if government policies fail to find a solution to infuriate this collapsing scenario, the country will undoubtedly face numerous challenges.

It is well known that the country’s western provinces have more suicide cases than other provinces due to poverty and discrimination by the government, but recent regime studies have revealed that the suicide center is shifting from western Iran to the center and other parts of the country, including the provinces of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Bandar Abbas, Markazi Province, Gilan, and Tehran.

Female suicide victims are under the age of 40

Approximately 71 percent of female suicide victims are under the age of 40, whereas 80 percent of male suicide victims are under the age of 40.

As a result, these figures reveal that suicide is a problem that affects young people in Iran, ranging in age from 15 to 40 years old.

In Iran, as in the rest of the globe, men commit suicide at a higher rate than women, although women in Iran are more prone to commit suicide than women in other nations.

Suicide from the lower classes of society

Suicide from the lower classes of society, which had psychological problems, infiltrated the social classes with scientific expertise, and this is dangerous for society because these people are role models and references in society, and these cases increase hopelessness and despair, as well as the death of social vitality.

Corruption in the financial and administrative systems contributes significantly to frustration and, eventually, suicidal thoughts, raising the risk of suicide.

