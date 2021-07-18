The Third Day of the Uprising of the People of Khuzestan Province (Southwest Iran)

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported the third day of the uprising of the people of Khuzestan in Ahvaz, Shush, Karkheh, Susangard, Vakut Abdullah continue to demonstrate against shortages of water.

The widespread protests and uprisings in different cities of Khuzestan Province (southwest Iran) that started on Thursday night due to water shortage, continued on Friday and Saturday nights. The protesters and the defiant youth in Ahvaz and surrounding towns closed transit highways for hours.

So far, three youths have been killed and several others wounded by direct fire from repressive forces. Defiant youths set fire to a Basij vehicle and a police compound in Shousha.

The nationwide uprising of the people of Khuzestan in protest of water shortage continued for the third consecutive night despite the regime’s repressive measures.

As a result of direct fire by the repressive forces, at least three young people from Khuzestan have been martyred and many more have been injured.

Thousands took to the streets in Kut Abdullah’s area. The IRGC special unit entered Kut Abdullah and the roads leading to the city were closed by the police.

Defiant youths blocked the Andimeshk-Ahvaz road in the Shavar area of ​​Shush. The demonstrators closed the main road to the city by lighting fires. They also set fire to the Hamidabad bridge at the entrance to the city.

Following the onslaught of the repressive forces, the angry and brave youth of Shush set fire to the police barracks and the Basij vehicle and occupied the streets. The repressive police force has requested an auxiliary force to be sent to Shush.

The people of Susangerd protested by closing the main road to Ahvaz. Defiant youths blocked the Ahvaz road in the Jafir area. The people of Karkheh city in Shush and the residents of Seyed Naeem village in Ahvaz also joined the uprising of the people of Khuzestan against water shortage.

During three nights uprising, three brave youths of Khuzestan, namely Mostafa Naeimaei 26-year-old in Shadegan (Fallahieh), Qassem Kheziri 17-year-old in Kut Abdullah, and Ali Mazrae in Ahvaz’s Zoyeh dormitory, were killed and several others were wounded by direct fire from repressive forces.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), saluted the arisen people of Ahvaz and Khuzestan Province who, in dire need of water and freedom, has come to the streets and chant ‘we will not accept humiliation.’

Mrs. Rajavi called on all youths to rush to the aid of the people of Khuzestan, especially those wounded. She said that opening fire on unarmed residents and the martyrdom of a young man in Shadegan again demonstrated that as long as the plundering mullahs remain in power, poverty, unemployment, and disease will continue.

The mullahs deny the people water, power, bread, housing, and vaccines to provide for the unpatriotic nuclear and missile projects and their warmongering in the region.

