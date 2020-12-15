Workers in Iran Continue to Hold Rallies and Protests Across Country

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The people of Iran are angry. Their lives are being made so much more difficult because of the economic difficulties provided by the regime.The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), have been reporting that workers across Iran have been holding protests, striking, and calling on the regime to recognize their rights for the past few weeks. Many different types of workers from different backgrounds have been making their voices heard, calling out their employers for not paying them properly or subjecting them to very poor working conditions.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) report that at least 30 protests have sprung up across Iran since November 26 and you have reach see some of the most important here👇#IranProtests https://t.co/drioQ1wnkH pic.twitter.com/sKIjBtbCoC — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) December 13, 2020

On Friday 12th December, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Falavajan reported that bus drivers in Falavajan in the province of Isfahan continued their strike for the seventh day. They have been drawing attention to the high maintenance costs that they are subjected to as well as their very low levels of pay.

The bus drivers are responsible for the transportation of over 4,000 passengers on a daily basis across three counties and eight cities.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Tehran reported that a group of bus drivers in Tehran gathered in front of the city’s governorate on Saturday. The drivers work for a private firm that has dismissed many drivers over the past few years. One of the protesting drivers said that they are protesting the injustice of the situation, explaining that the drivers have nothing to lose. The protester said that if their protest brings no results, they will simply move their protest to the front of the judiciary building the next day and then eventually to the Ministry of the Interior offices.

Last Thursday, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Ahwaz reported that workers from the Ramin power plant in the city of Ahwaz gathered for the second day in a row. They were on strike because of the overdue salary payments that they are still waiting on. The workers also had other economic grievances including the issues they have been having with their insurance, the refusal of officials to pay their loans, and the lack of welfare benefits.

Nov. 17 – Ahvaz, SW #Iran

Employees of the Ramin Power Station gathered today to demand their unpaid wages. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/pYgsq0mMlM — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) November 17, 2020

The power plant workers said that the way their employer – the Ministry of Energy – was dealing with the production sector was having detrimental effects on the well-being of the workers. One such example is that two years ago, manufacturing companies took away job and housing benefits from the workers because of the ever-shrinking budget.

On the same day, (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Kermanshah reported that residents of Kermanshah city in the western part of the country gathered in front of the offices of the Food and Drug Organization, protesting against the shocking lack of medication available to people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Kermanshah – Food and Drug Organization

Lack of medication for hospitalized patients

They are infected with the coronavirus.#Iran #Kermanshah pic.twitter.com/VZIPrCpoPe — Iran Panorama News (@IranPanoramaNew) November 3, 2020

(PMOI / MEK Iran) supporters from the city of Angut reported that in the city of Angut in the province of Ardabil in the north-western part of the country gathered to protest against the lack of attention officials have paid to their demands and grievances. They called on the governor and mayor to stop ignoring them and highlighted the incompetence of officials. Many of the people gathered questioned the mayor and the governor, calling on them to resign if they are unable to do their jobs.

The people of Iran are angry. Their lives are being made so much more difficult because of the economic difficulties provided by the regime. However, the Coronavirus health crisis has exacerbated all existing problems and more and more people are falling into absolute poverty.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube