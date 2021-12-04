World Athletes’ Letter to the UN Secretary-General Addressing the 1988 Massacre of Iranian Athletes

Thirty-three years ago, in the summer of 1988, three to four-member commissions known as “Death Commissions” killed 30,000 political prisoners across Iran in a matter of weeks after quick interrogations that lasted only a few minutes.

Iranian people’s movement for democracy

This was in response to a fatwa issued by Ruhollah Khomeini, the creator of Iran’s authoritarian theocracy, who had hijacked the Iranian people’s movement for democracy and freedom against the monarchy.

Many of the prisoners had already served their sentences or had been kept in prison after they had completed them, but Khomeini wrote in his fatwa with unrivaled cruelty: “All prisoners who remained loyal to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), regardless of their stage of imprisonment, had to be executed.” More than 90% of those killed in the 1988 massacre were MEK members or supporters.

Thirty-three years after the crime against humanity

Thirty-three years after the crime against humanity, which jurists regard as genocide, the majority of the masterminds and perpetrators of this grave crime continue to enjoy impunity, retain the highest positions in the system, and carry out executions.

On the command of the same persons who carried out the 1988 massacre, more than 1,500 demonstrators were killed during the November 2019 insurrection. Ebrahim Raisi, the regime’s new president, was on the Tehran Death Commission and has a long history of executions and repression both before and after the massacre.

Amnesty International’s secretary-general

In 2019, one of the henchmen implicated in the 1988 massacre was apprehended in Sweden, and his trial began in August 2021 in Stockholm.

Several human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and notable international human rights experts, have emphasized the importance of holding Ebrahim Raisi accountable for the massacre in 1988.

“That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for crimes against humanity such as murder, enforced disappearance, and torture is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran,” said Amnesty International’s secretary-general.

Silence and inactivity in the face of genocide

Silence and inactivity in the face of genocide and crimes against humanity committed at the end of the twentieth century encouraged the crime to be repeated and intensified. It is past time for the United Nations Security Council, Human Rights Council, and other relevant UN entities to intervene.

We demand that the United Nations immediately begin an investigation into the 1988 massacre, which was unquestionably the largest political massacre since World War II, and refer the case to the UN Security Council for accountability and trial of the massacre’s masterminds and perpetrators, including Raisi and Ali Khamenei.

Letter of 100 Iranian athletes

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, more than 100 Iranian athletes, including world champions, participants in the Olympics, and national teams in football, wrestling, karate, judo, kung fu, taekwondo, gymnastics, sailing, weightlifting Basketball, marathon, athletics, boxing, volleyball, fencing, shooting, tennis and ping pong, drew his attention to the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. In their letter, they underlined how the regime targeted Iranian athletes.

The signatories of the letter to the UN Secretary-General:

Soolmaz Abooali, world champion in karate

Angelica Parvardeh, European Gymnastics runner-up from Sweden

Mohammad Ghorbani, winner of the world wrestling gold medal

Moslem Eskandar Filabi, wrestling champion of Iran and Asia – winner of 17 medals in international competitions

Hassan Naeb Agha, a member of the Iranian national soccer team in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina

Bahram Movadat, member of the Iranian national soccer team in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina

Asghar Adibi, a member of the Iranian national soccer team

Manouchehr Arastopour, rowing champion of Iran and Sweden

Abbas Novin Roozgar, member of the Iranian national soccer team

Edwin Tehrani won the gold medal in weightlifting in Sweden

Ardeshir Asghari, world wrestling champion

Afshin Shahverdi, world judo champion

Reza Tahouni, Thai boxing world champion

Maral Abooali, winner of silver medal in women’s karate in the world

Firoozeh Ojaq, a member of the Iranian national basketball team

Naser Gholi Ardalan, kung fu champion – Italy

Kazem Gholami, Iranian national wrestler

Mehdi Ghazal, member of the Iranian national soccer team

Amir Hossein Eghbali, a player in the first division of Belgian basketball clubs

Iraj Derakhshan Marathon Runner

Haji Mohammad Azadan, member of Iran youth national soccer team

Hassan Heidari, Asian Youth Weightlifting Champion, member and coach of the Dutch weightlifting team

Dariush Abdul Maleki, Danish Judo Champion

Saeed Ipakchi, Iranian track and field champion

Ali Rahimi, wrestling champion in Norway

Ali Sajjadi, member of Iran youth national soccer team

Glayel Parvardeh, Gymnist – Sweden

Majid Moshtari, member of Iran youth national soccer team

Mohammad Reza Yousefali, member of Iran youth national soccer team

Neda Amani, soccer goalkeeper and coach of Swiss women’s soccer clubs

Farrokh Farrokhyar, volleyball

Ali Zahedi, Soccer

Nima Afshari, Ping pong

Bahram Khatib-Shahidi, Soccer

Sohrab Shirali, Wrestler , referee and Coach of Wrestling

Farzad, soccer

Alireza-Sirousi, Referee & judge Boxing

Fred Parsay, soccer

Ahmad Moeinimanesh, Basketball

Abbas Ameri, Chess

Ali Asghar Vandaie, Chess, Soccer

Mehran Ebrahimi, Kung Fu

Mohammadreza Alizadeh, Soccer

Toraj shahabi, Soccer

Babak Dadvand, Marathon Runner

Gholamhossein Bahadoor, wrestling

Hassan Rezai, Soccer

Khalil Khani, Wrestling, Track & Field

Mohammad Sadeghpour, Soccer

Masoud Sadeghpour, Wrestling

Mirtaher Hassanyn, Volleyball- Ping Pong

Behrouz m, Soccer

Omid, Taekwondo

Nasser Abkari, Shooting

Mosayyeb jalali, Wrestling

Glayol, Soccer

Sadollah Falahati, Wrestling

Golpar Parvardeh, Gymnastics

Gabriel Richards, Boxing

S Zanjani, Aikido, soccer

Khosrow Parvardeh, Soccer

Mohammad Darafarin, soccer

Aydin Arjang, Soccer

Marjam Parvardeh, Basketball

Hossein Yarandpour, Soccer

Shahram Homayounfar, soccer

Yousef Mahdavi, Soccer

Roxana Sadeghpour, Soccer

Samir Ghanai, Soccer & Karate

Robin Tehrani, Soccer

Behrang sarkhosh, Kyokushinkai

Behzad Allahyari, Weightlifting

Karim Akbari, weightlifting

Siamak, Soccer

Mohammad Behrouzi, Soccer Referee

Touraj Mohammadi, Voetbal

Omid Hatamian, wrestling

Hossein Fadakar, Soccer

Ben Janloo, soccer

Sivan Barzegar, Taekwondo

Ismail Pashapour Fencing

Ismail Mohaddes, soccer

Reza Mohammadi, soccer

Khosrow Alikhani, soccer

Jamshid Heydari, soccer

Bahman Abedini Taekwondo

Majid Rahimi Taekwondo

Masoud Ipekchi Athletics

Majid is a football customer

Jamshid Azari, soccer

Asghar Saadi, boxing

Elias Khademi, soccer

Christopher Kulp, Cross-Fit; Olympic Weightlifting

Jack Iacovangelo, Gymnastics

Alex, Weightlifting

Henrik Fjeldheim, Soccer

Steve Parkinson, Judo

Mike Caveney, Judo

William Svensson, Gymnastics

Madeleine Danielsson, Soccer

Selina, Gymnastics

Maria Alkhouri, Tennis

Valentina Baldelli, Gymnastics

