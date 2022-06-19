International community must put an end to Iran’s nuclear blackmail campaign

On June 8, an overwhelming majority of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a resolution calling on Iran’s clerical regime to come clean about its nuclear ambitions. While delegations from the BoG member states were still in Vienna, the regime’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) announced the removal of 27 cameras from sensitive nuclear sites, indicating that Tehran has no intention of complying.

The regime’s subsequent statements, as well as the Western response, demonstrated thatthe lesson had not yet been learned. Even though the IAEA’s decision was far from an outright condemnation or even a close approximation of the punishment for thirty years of deception and concealment, it was enough for the regime to raise the alarm that if it wasn’t met with “countermeasures,” tougher times were on the way.

The regime’s parliament held a public session on June 12 during which MPs delivered fiery speeches condemning the BoG resolution in its entirety”These actions demonstrate that the other side is not committed to reaching a good agreement to lift sanctions against Iran.” The parliament’s speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, stated.

“We strongly support the Atomic Energy Organization’s recent technical and legal measures in response to the recent oppressive resolution and the unconstructive behavior of its founding countries, and while we welcome Russia and China’s negative votes, we will focus on neutralizing sanctions and moving toward economic prosperity through internal power.” This is the most important and powerful response to Iran’s enemies and ill-wishers.”

“The recent BoG decision had no legal value and was apparently taken in line with the Zionists’ views,” said Kiumars Sarmadi, an MP from Ahmadabad. We will seriously reconsider how we work with the agency if this approach does not change. Terrorists from around the world do not have the authority to make decisions on behalf of international organizations.”

Another member of parliament, Mohammad Reza Sabbaghian Bafghi, went so far as to demand a complete halt to nuclear talks. “Mr. Raisi, stop negotiating for at least two years, but don’t tie things up with the nuclear issue either,” he said to the regime’s president. I am certain that the United States and the West will reach out to you again for negotiations. Many countries have had similar experiences as North Korea has stood tall. India and Pakistan were sanctioned as well, and they had to pay the price. They persevered and achieved the results.”

“These powers are satisfied with the false evidence they get from some terrorist organizations, such as the hypocrites (the regime’s description for the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK)), and they took this political resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors without consulting the Islamic Republic of Iran to put pressure on Iran and force it to submit to their conditions, which will not happen,” Mohammad Reza Jokar said.

At the conclusion of the session, 260 members of the regime’s parliament issued a statement condemning the recent IAEA resolution and emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to the parliamentary law known as the “Strategic Action Law to Lift Sanctions.”Meanwhile, Tehran made sure to communicate in a different tone in order to avoid any decisive international action.

“We hope that the set of measures taken to bring all parties back into compliance with the so-called JCPOA nuclear deal, our country’s authority, our demands, and the people’s expectations are preserved,” regime Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian told MPs on Sunday.

Despite the regime’s blatant rhetoric and bold actions, the West appears unmoved. According to the Financial Times in London, a senior US official said Tehran’s removal of 27 surveillance cameras was a serious blow to the deal, but it was not yet fatal because “at this point it’s reversible.” However, the official warned that the longer the cameras are turned off, the more difficult it will be to re-enter the agreement.

In an interview with CNN, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that Tehran should resume talks “right now” to avoid a crisis that would make salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal “extremely difficult.”The Iranian regime and its Western mouthpieces have succeeded in maintaining the illusion that the world must choose between war and appeasement with Tehran over the last two decades.

