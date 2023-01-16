International outrage as Iran executes more young protesters

The regime has declared its intention to execute two more young protesters. Following this decision, supporters of liberty, as well as family members and friends of death row inmates, gathered in front of Karaj’s Gohardasht prison early Monday morning. Throughout the day and night, videos of dozens of protestors and relatives of condemned prisoners chanting anti-regime slogans outside the prison and demanding their release were shared on social media.

Mohammad Boroughani and Mohammad Ghobadloo are currently being held in the Gohardasht Karaj prison near the capital, awaiting execution. The regime’s judiciary upheld the two men’s death sentences, the final step before the authorities carried out the executions.

The exact number of people facing execution is still unknown. However, based on the regime’s officials and media speeches, many peaceful protesters face execution after sham trials. The regime, as is customary, did not allow the prisoners to see their families before their execution. Their lawyers were also barred from representing their clients in court.

According to the state-run Tasnim News Agency, the regime has confirmed the execution of three more prisoners. On charges of moharebeh, Mirhashemi Baltaghi, Majid Kazemi Sheikh Shabani, and Yaqoubi Kordsafli will be executed.

Many countries and international figures are protesting and opposing the regime’s cruelty. Denmark and Belgium have announced that their ambassadors will be summoned to Tehran, and new EU sanctions are on the way.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Iran’s use of the death penalty against demonstrators on Monday, and his spokesperson said Berlin wanted to increase pressure on the regime’s authorities through new international sanctions.

The US State Department condemned “in the strongest terms” the “sham trials and execution” of two men in Iran on Saturday.

“France utterly condemns today’s executions of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, 22, and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, 39, who were sentenced to death after taking part in the demonstrations in Iran,” the French government said in a statement.

“Today I summoned the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires to condemn in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent executions we witnessed over the weekend,” Mr. Cleverly said. “The Iranian regime must end its campaign of brutal repression and begin listening to its people’s concerns.”

