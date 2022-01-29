Iran: Azimeh Nasseri has been Sentenced to Prison; Golaleh Moradi’s Case is still Pending

Azimeh Nasseri, a Kurdish activist from Bukan, was sentenced to pay a 6 million Tomans fine and to three months in prison by the 101st Branch of the Criminal Court of Bukan.

Azimeh Nasseri was apprehended by IRGC Intelligence agents in Bukan on July 27, 2021. They detained her for nearly 40 days before releasing her on temporary bail of 200 million Tomans pending the outcome of her case.

Despite the fact that Golaleh Moradi, a Kurdish activist, has been detained for nine months, she remains in limbo in Urmia’s Central Prison. Ms. Moradi has not had a trial and is not represented by a lawyer.

Golaleh Moradi is accused by intelligence services of working with Kurdish parties and taking part in the murder of an IRGC member. Ms. Moradi was transferred several times to intelligence detention centers and tortured to make false confessions, according to an informed source inside Urmia’s Central Prison.

“The intelligence services have repeatedly intimated me,” Golaleh Moradi says in an audio recording. They threatened to bring my two children and torture them in front of my eyes if I did not confess to what they wanted.”

On April 17, 2021, forces of the IRGC Intelligence captured Golaleh Moradi after Ottoman Haji Hosseini, an IRGC member in Piranshahr, was killed. They then transferred her to Urmia and detained her in the women’s ward of the Urmia Central Prison for 45 days.

Taher and Matin Bazzazi, both 14 years old, are Golaleh Moradi’s sons. They were arrested and detained for a short time before being released.

In another case, on January 22, 2022, Kurdish language teacher Zahra Mohammadi was transferred to the women’s ward of the Correctional Center of Sanandaj after spending two weeks in quarantine.

