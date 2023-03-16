Iran: Balochis lead protests against mullahs’ regime

Despite the threat of arrest, abduction, execution, and repression, the brave protesters in the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, continue to rally every week against the dictatorship that has been oppressing the Iranian people for decades.

The protesters are holding the entire mullahs’ oppressive apparatus. Protests in Iran have now spread to at least 282 cities, with over 750 people killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

In addition to the Balochi protests, various medical personnel in the cities of Tehran and Ilam have also begun rallying against the regime’s corrupt policies in their field of work and related industries.

The protesters are chanting slogans against the regime’s Health Minister and demanding his resignation. Meanwhile, workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company in Khuzestan Province held a gathering protesting the company officials’ refusal to address their demands.

However, the regime’s brutality towards its citizens was evident in a chemical gas attack launched by its operatives targeting the all-girls Kowsar and Setayesh schools in the city of Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan Province. The attack left a number of students ill and is yet another instance of the regime’s disregard for human life.

In Tehran’s Shahrak-e Bagheri and Narmak districts, people took to the streets on Friday night to chant anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei! Damned be Khomeini!” and “Death to the dictator!” They also condemned the IRGC and the child-killing regime.

Despite heavy security presence, protesters in Zahedan continued their rallies and emphasized their demand for freedom with the slogan, “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” They also expressed solidarity with the people of other parts of Iran, including Kurdistan, where the regime has taken extreme repressive measures. The children of Zahedan set fire to photos of the regime’s founder Ruhollah Khomeini and chanted anti-regime slogans, expressing their hatred for the oppressive regime.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) saluted the Balochis and the fearless warriors of Zahedan for their relentless anti-regime protests and their continuous efforts in condemning and exposing the mullahs’ crimes. Rajavi emphasized that their freedom-loving roar and unwavering determination to overthrow the regime are an inspiration to all and that the democratic revolution shall prevail.

The protests in Iran show no signs of slowing down, and the Balochis are leading the charge against the oppressive regime. Their bravery and determination in the face of brutality and repression are an inspiration to all those who seek freedom and democracy in Iran.

