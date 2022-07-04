Iran: Brussels will return a convicted Iranian terrorist diplomat to Tehran

The Belgian government is reportedly close to finalizing a shameful agreement with the Iranian regime, according to the official website of the Belgian Parliament. Brussels will send Assadollah Assadi, a career diplomat terrorist, back to Tehran under the guise of “Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners.”

An attempt to bomb a 100,000-person gathering of the Iranian Resistance in France in 2018 that included hundreds of lawmakers, current and former officials, and dignitaries from five continents was orchestrated by Assadi.

The notice of a bill’s hasty approval in the Belgian parliament has just been posted on the website, and the Foreign Affairs Committee is scheduled to vote on it on Tuesday. The bill allows criminals convicted in two nations to complete their sentences in the nation where they were arrested. Assadi, who received his orders from the highest authorities in Tehran, will not spend a single day behind bars if he is returned to Iran.

Assadi was given a 20-year prison sentence by an Antwerp court, and his accomplices Nasimeh Naami, Amir Saadouni, and Mehrdad Arefani received sentences of 18, 18, and 17 years in prison, respectively, along with the revocation of their Belgian citizenship and passports.

The Iranian Resistance and Iranian expatriates vehemently denounced this despicable agreement, which will only embolden the regime to step up its terrorist activities in Europe and intensify its practice of holding dual national hostages and using them as leverage.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) President-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, urged all Iranians, lawyers, politicians, and members of the Belgian Parliament, and the European parliaments to act right away to block the passage of this bill. She continued by saying that if this bill is passed, religious fascism will be encouraged to take advantage of the newfound impunity to carry out its criminal activities, making Europe even less safe.

The Paris bombing and planned massacre, according to Mrs. Rajavi, would have been the biggest terrorist incident to ever occur in Europe. No one in Europe will have protection from the killers ruling Iran if this bill is passed.

The Belgian Judiciary determined in its decision that the plot to attack the rally in Villepinte in 2018 was not carried out by a single person but rather was ordered by the Ministry of Intelligence and Security of the Iranian regime. Because of this, the European Union imposed sanctions on a division of that Ministry as well as several officials from the Intelligence Ministry.

If the deal is approved, the regime will be able to target European citizens and Iranian dissidents abroad while also growing its terrorist network on the continent. The Iranian Resistance has repeatedly demanded a firm stance against the regime’s terrorist infrastructure, the closure of its embassies, and the destruction of its terror network in Europe.

