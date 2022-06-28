Iran: ‘Clerics taught nurses how to work during pandemic’ says regime president Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Iranian regime Ebrahim Raisi is infamous for his bizarre and foolish comments about Iran’s social and economic crises in addition to his infamous career as the “hanging judge.” During the pandemic, Raisi, an illiterate who hasn’t completed sixth grade, claimed that “clerics and revolutionary” regime forces in Iran taught Iranian nurses and doctors how to work.

“When I called the president of Gilan University of Medical Sciences, he told me how amazed he was that during the pandemic, religious leaders and revolutionary forces visited hospitals and taught nurses and doctors how to work. Our medical professionals learned from their resilience!” Raisi asserted.

“The President of Gilan University of Medical Sciences should go to hell for expressing these statements,” responded the head of Iran’s nursing organization.

“The selfless medical professionals left their families and homes to help others during the darkest days of the pandemic when the coronavirus was ravaging the nation and people preferred to stay in their homes and seminaries were closed. More than 300 of them gave their lives in sacrifice. Even though they lacked the necessary tools, they saved many lives, according to Mohammad Mirza Beigi, who was quoted on June 21 by the official Asr-e Iran website.

Thousands of Iranians, in addition to Mirza Beigi, expressed their outrage on social media. They recalled how Iranian nurses rushed to the aid of the populace when Raisi and other state officials refused to help.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused severe suffering in Iran. The regime embraced the ominous virus and used it to control Iran’s volatile society while Iranians anxiously awaited assistance from the government. Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the regime, referred to the virus as a divine “blessing” and “ordeal.” In January 2021, he also outlawed trustworthy vaccines from the United States and the United Kingdom. People were kept in the dark about the Covid-19 virus until February 2020, even though it had been spreading in some specific hubs in Iran since late December 2019, and officials never stopped trying to downplay the emergency.

While Iranian nurses go months without pay, the theocracy in power is not averse to wasting the country’s resources on criminal activities like supporting terrorism. According to information provided by the Iranian Resistance in 2016, IRGC mercenaries in Syria typically earn around $1,000 per month.

Iranian nurses are paid about 100 million rials per month or about $320 at the current exchange rate. The minimum income in Iran is 120 million rials. Therefore, every Iranian nurse is below the poverty line. Due to burnout and exhaustion, dozens of Iranian nurses committed suicide in the previous two years.

Many Iranian nurses have left the country due to the difficult working conditions, low pay, and lack of security, which is a serious blow to Iran’s broken healthcare system. Around 4,000 Iranian doctors registered to receive certificates for immigration, according to Reza Laripour, a spokesman for the Medical Council. This is the somber reality of Iran’s mullah-run government, where dying is extremely affordable.

Why then would Raisi worsen the wounds of the double-pressured Iranian medical professionals? Raisi, on the other hand, personifies the genocidal regime and is notorious for his crimes against humanity. The regime’s outdated and inhumane nature and values are reflected in his silly remarks, such as eradicating poverty in two weeks.

But the question is, will the Ayatollahs maintain their hold on these chains that have bound Iranians for decades as protests spread across the nation and more people from all walks of life demand change?

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu