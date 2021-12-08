Iran Continues to Export Terrorism Across Africa Through Hezbollah

Authorities in Kenya discovered a series of synchronized plans for terror acts by an Iranian on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Mohammed Saeid Golabi is suspected of being at the heart of conspiracies against Kenyan targets.

The mullahs’ nefarious operations are not limited to Iran’s borders

The discovery of this terror plot serves as a grim reminder that the mullahs’ nefarious operations are not limited to Iran’s borders. When the Iranian dictatorship came to power in 1979, it began the so-called “export of the Islamic Revolution,” which wreaked havoc across the globe.

“In 2015, Kenyan authorities arrested two terror suspects with alleged ties to Iran’s Quds Force,” the grey dynamics wrote on April 15, 2021. Gen. Qassem Soleimani founded a branch in Africa. One of the suspects admitted to plotting attacks on Western targets. Two Iranians were detained and accused in 2012 of plotting a terror act, which resulted in the discovery of 15 kilograms of RDX explosives.”

The Iranian regime has expanded its influence across the continent, mostly south of the Sahara, either directly or through its terrorist proxy force Hezbollah. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and Hezbollah have established a substantial presence in Africa, where their activities escalated in the early 2010s and peaked in 2018. Relations with East African countries, particularly those bordering the Red Sea, are of significant concern to Tehran. Iran’s ambition to deepen its grip in the Middle East includes a large network across East Africa.

Khamenei emphasizes the need for a presence in Africa

On October 2, 2019, the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with IRGC commanders and emphasized the necessity for the regime to expand its presence in Africa:

“In 2021, Iran must make Africa a priority in its policy. Allow all institutions to take a step forward and conduct revolutionary and jihadist management. According to Fars News Agency, former Iranian ambassador to Libya Hossein Akbari said, “We should take advantage of Africa’s existing usable capacity.”

“Iran is setting up a network of terror cells in Africa to attack the US and other Western targets in retaliation for Washington’s decision to impose sanctions against Tehran, according to Western security officials,” the Daily Telegraph reported on June 24, 2019. The new terror cell’s goal is to attack the US and other Western military bases, as well as embassies and officials, on the continent.”

Hezbollah pursue its nefarious ambitions in African

“There are around 300 highly trained militants within the network throughout Africa,” according to grey dynamics and certain intelligence assessments. The main goal is to take advantage of Western assets and interests in the region. Sudan, Chad, Ghana, Niger, Gambia, and the Central African Republic are said to be home to these cells. For years, Hezbollah has been teaching Nigerians. Iran had urged Hezbollah to intensify its training activities in Nigeria, according to a 2018 Middle East Institute assessment, “as it seeks to facilitate a base of operations to launch attacks.”

The Iranian government has long attempted to depict itself as the global state supporter of Shi’ite communities. So, how could Iran’s Shi’ite leadership and Hezbollah pursue their nefarious ambitions in African countries where Sunnis make up the bulk of the Muslim population?

When it comes to their similar goals, the mullahs in Tehran have proven to be rather effective at dealing with Sunni radicals. Tehran is the beating heart of terrorism and Islamic fanaticism. To improve global security, world leaders should put more pressure on Iran’s dictatorship, remove its operatives from their nations, close their embassies and so-called cultural centers, and stop doing business with it.

