Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 500,000

According to account information by the Iranian opposition, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), as of Monday afternoon, local time, over 500,000 people have died of the new coronavirus in 547 cities spread throughout all 31 provinces of Iran. The regime’s official death toll is 132,251, which is around a fourth of the true amount.

1222 people are in intensive care units, and 577 new cases are admitted to hospitals

The mortality toll from the coronavirus was 116,735 in Tehran, 40,235 in Razavi Khorasan, 18,858 in West Azerbaijan, 16,515 in Lorestan, 13,492 in Kerman, 9354 in Kermanshah, 9258 in Hamedan, 5574 in Bushehr, and 3885 in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari in various provinces. On Monday, the regime’s Health Ministry released the mullahs’ contrived Covid-19 data, which showed 21 deaths and 7691 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

In addition, 1222 people are in intensive care units, and 577 new cases have been admitted to hospitals.”Even if we reimpose all of the restrictions today and everyone follows the rules to the letter, the number of our patients would still remain in the five digits.

In Isfahan province, Omicron has become the dominant variety

According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, the secretary of the National Covid-19 Task Force’s Scientific Committee remarked on Monday, “Considering the increasing number of positive omicron cases per day across the country, it looks that we are approaching the omicron peak.”

According to the Mehr news agency, which is affiliated to the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), “the daily number of persons seeking initial medical care for coronavirus has increased by 50%,” a specialist physician in Tehran’s Labbafi-Nezhad Hospital reported on Monday.”In [Isfahan] province, Omicron has become the dominant variety. According to the regime’s official IRIB news agency, the number of confirmed positive coronavirus infections has surpassed 1,500 in the last week.

“We can hear the sixth wave’s footsteps.”

"We can hear the sixth wave's footsteps." Bastak and Parsian have now been designated as yellow zones. According to the state-run Moj news agency, a representative for Hormozgan Medical Sciences University said on Monday, "The increasing number of hospitalized cases is sounding the sixth wave's warning bell."In the not-too-distant future, expect omicron to erupt."

The percentage of coronavirus cases that are positive has risen from 30% to 50%. According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, the dean of Kerman Medical Sciences University remarked on Monday, “The alarm bell has rung.”As per a statement made Monday by the Mashhad Medical Sciences University regarding Razavi Khorasan province, the number of new cases is increasing, and 126 patients have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus cases that are positive have risen from 30% to 50%

Torbat-e Heydarieh, Gonabad, and Khalil-abad have all been designated as yellow zones, according to the statement. The increasing number of new cases in Markazi (Central) province indicates a fresh wave of patients. According to a Monday report provided by the Mehr news agency, the cities of Arak and Tafresh are no longer declared blue zones, and they have twice the number of new cases compared to the previous days.

“The number of patients admitted to hospitals and the daily death toll from omicron will rise in the coming days. Although local vaccine producers have consistently stressed their product’s efficiency, “there is still a long way to go in gaining the public’s trust in domestic vaccines,” as per a column published on Monday by the state-run Setareyeh-Sobh daily.

Was this preventable? The true coronavirus death count in Iran has surpassed the 500,000 mark. This figure is even higher than India with a population of 1.3 billion.

