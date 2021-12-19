Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Has Surpassed 489,800

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 489,800 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 18.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Saturday, December 18, 2021, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities has surpassed 489,800. In Tehran, the number of victims has reached 114,685, Khorasan Razavi 39,635, Isfahan 33,710, Khuzestan 29,645, Fars 18,410, Gilan 17,015, East Azerbaijan, 16,878, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,545, Qom 13,220, Kermanshah 9,139, Central Province 8,928, and South Khorasan 4,296.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): which can be traced directly to Khamenei with indisputable evidence.

West Azerbaijan UNIVERSITY

West Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Currently, 471 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 126 are in ICU, and 27 are using ventilators. (Mehr, December 18, 2021)

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): the regime’s lies about vaccine procurement.

Kashan

Kashan’s COVID-19 status is still yellow, showing that the COVID-19 is still spreading in the Kashan region. (Tasnim news agency, December 18, 2021)

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): 489,800 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Director of Khorasan Razavi Health Network

Director of Khorasan Razavi Health Network: Coronavirus situation in the Province is extremely fragile, and 800 to 1,000 COVID-19 patients visit health centers daily. (Tasnim, December 18, 2021)

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Ali Khamenei, the regime’s supreme leader: “Covid-19 vaccines from the United States and the United Kingdom are prohibited from entering the country.

Fars

In Fars, 672 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of whom 95 are in ICU. (Mehr, December 18, 2021)

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 488,500 people throughout Iran, according to the Iranian opposition (PMOI / MEK Iran).

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube