Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 527,500 Coronavirus Infection Is on the Rise Again

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 527,500 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of March 29.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization announced on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, that the Coronavirus death toll in 547 cities across Iran was more than 527,500. The number of victims Tehran has reached 124,175, Khorasan Razavi 42,015, Isfahan 36,780, Khuzestan 31,710, Fars 20,345, West Azerbaijan 19,948, Mazandaran 18,760, East Azerbaijan 18,328, Gilan 18,075, Lorestan 17,090, Alborz 15,483, Kerman 14,472, Sistan and Baluchestan 14,420, Qom 13,985, Golestan 11,285, Kermanshah 9,844, Hamedan 9,843, Central Province 9,533, Hormozgan 8,715, Yazd 8,673, Kurdistan 8,597, Semnan 6,895, Ardabil 6,811, North Khorasan 6,793, Qazvin 6,358, Bushehr 5,884, Ilam 5,023, South Khorasan 4,766, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 4,080.

In Mazandaran, the Coronavirus is raging. The number of Coronavirus outpatients is rising. (ISNA news agency, March 29, 2022)

Gilan Medical University: The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Gilan hospitals has increased by 29% compared to last week. (ISNA, March 29, 2022)

Golestan Medical University: The COVID-19 hospitalization in the Province is increasing and worrying. Out of 62 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 35 are in critical condition and connected to ventilators (IRNA news agency, March 29, 2022)

Khorasan Razavi Medical University: In addition to the increase in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization, we are witnessing increased positive PCR tests. (Moj news agency, March 28, 2022)

Ardabil Medical University: The downward trend of Coronavirus infection has stopped, and there is a possibility of a new outbreak. Thirty people were admitted to the ICU during the past 24 hours. (IRNA, March 29, 2022)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

