Iran: Coronavirus Staggering Death Toll Surpasses 489,100

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 489,100 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of December 16.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Thursday, December 16, 2021, that the Coronavirus fatalities in 547 cities across Iran have surpassed 489,100. In Tehran, the death toll has reached 114,540, Khorasan Razavi 39,610, Isfahan 33,650, Fars 18,355, East Azerbaijan 16,853, Lorestan 16,240, Hamedan 9,073, Bushehr 5,449, South Khorasan 4,276.

ShahrekordUNIVERSITY

Shahrekord University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Since the reopening of schools in late September, 603 students, 186 teachers, and seven school staff have been infected with Coronavirus. (State-run Radio and TV news agency, December 16, 2021)

In Fars, the number of COVID-19 victims has risen again

In Fars Province, the number of COVID-19 victims has risen again. In the past 24 hours, 16 people lost their lives due to COVID-19. Currently, 694 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 93 are in ICU. (Mehr news agency, December 16, 2021)

Isfahan UNIVERSITY

Isfahan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: In the past 24 hours, 101 COVID-19 patients were admitted, of whom 70 were in critical condition and admitted to the ICU. (Tasnim news agency, December 16, 2021)

West Azerbaijan UNIVERSITY

West Azerbaijan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: In the past 24 hours, 181 people have been infected with COVID-19. Currently, 503 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 141 are in the ICU. (State-run Radio and TV news agency, December 16, 2021)

Hamadan UNIVERSITY

Hamadan University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Omicron virus has been observed in neighboring counties. Hospitals may be filled with COVID-19 patients again. (ISNA news agency, December 16, 2021)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bear the ultimate responsibility for the destruction of Iran’s lands, soil, environment, for rampant poverty and unemployment, and for the massacre of 500,000 Iranians during the COVID19 pandemic.

