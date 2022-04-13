Iran coronavirus update: Over 530,000 deaths, stats rising across the board

Over 530,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in 547 cities checkered across all of Iran’s 31 provinces, according to reports tallied by the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as of Friday afternoon local time, April 8. The official death toll declared by the regime stands at 140,577, around a fourth of the actual figure.

The coronavirus death toll in various provinces includes 124,775 in Tehran, 42,175 in Razavi Khorasan, 36,930 in Isfahan, 31,860 in Khuzestan, 20,425 in Fars, 20,078 in West Azerbaijan, 18,810 in Mazandaran, 18,478 in East Azerbaijan, 18,155 in Gilan, 17,140 in Lorestan, 15,583 in Alborz, 14,542 in Kerman, 14,495 in Sistan & Baluchistan, 14,055 in Qom, 11,335 in Golestan, 9879 in Kermanshah,9873 in Hamedan, 9573 in Markazi (Central), 8745 in Hormozgan, 8703 in Yazd, 8648 in Kurdistan, 6861 in Ardabil, 6838 in North Khorasan, 6388 in Qazvin, 5053 in Ilam, 5050 in Zanjan, 4796 in South Khorasan, and 3984 in Kohgiluyeh & Boyer Ahmad. This is in addition to reports obtained from other provinces.

The regime’s Health Ministry announced the mullahs’ engineered Covid-19 numbers from the past 24 hours on Saturday as 49 deaths and 1647 patients are in ICUs. Furthermore, 1757 new cases were registered, of which 304 have been hospitalized.

“The number of patients seeking initial medical care has increased tremendously, standing at around 3500 per day. This is while up to now this figure had lowered to 2000. If we are to witness a seventh, it is forecasted to be in late April,” said Nader Tavakoli, deputy chair of the Tehran Covid-19 Task Force on Friday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“During the past week with an increasing trend of new covid cases we are seeing the number of people hospitalized per day across Gilan province increase by four-fold. Once again, the trend is increasing,” according to a Friday report wired by the regime’s official IRNA news agency.

“Ilam province continues to have one of the country’s highest stats,” said the caretaker of Ilam Medical Sciences University on Friday, according to the Tasnim news agency, an outlet linked to the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force.

“The number of people seeking medical care has more than doubled, and the number of those being hospitalized has increased by 14 percent,” said the deputy dean of Mashhad Medical Sciences University on Thursday regarding Razavi Khorasan province, according to the regime’s official IRIB news agency.

“The number of patients hospitalized has increased in comparison to the day before. We currently have 188 patients hospitalized, and the cities of Mehriz, Taft, Abarkuh, Khatam, and Marvast are registered as red zones. Other cities and towns are registered as yellow zones,” said the spokesperson of Yazd Medical Sciences University on Friday, according to the regime’s official IRIB news agency.

“We currently have 250 patients hospitalized for covid, of which 80 are in ICUs and 21 are under ventilators,” according to a statement released on Friday by the West Azerbaijan Medical Sciences University.

