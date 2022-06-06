Iran: Elderly Iranian lady defies security forces in Abadan

Last night, while bravely standing up to the State Security Force, an elderly lady from Abadan had an interesting conversation and a fight recorded on her phone. She continued to film the oppressive security forces dispatched to crackdown on peaceful protesters in her city as she walked down the street. She told them that they were all held captive by this regime and that they were doing nothing for the country except feeding themselves on the misery of the people.

When a bystander asked her to say “death to Abdolbaghi,” she replied, “Why shall I say ‘death to Abdolbaghi?'” referring to Hossein Abdolbaghi, the corrupt owner of the Metropol Complex that collapsed and killed more than 30 innocent people. You have to shout ‘Death to Khamenei!”

While this slogan is now the new normal in Iran, it was not so four decades ago, when tens of thousands of people were imprisoned for daring to chant it during previous protests. As a result, while the regime remains vigilant, the people are becoming more defiant, and fear appears to be shifting fronts slowly but steadily.

The following scenes show old footage of her saying she was fine, but that she was being attacked by one of the security guards. She goes on to say that she is determined to keep fighting and defying the riot police and the regime. Despite being short and unprofessional, the footage reveals a lot about the situation in Abadan, as well as what is going on in Iranian streets in general:

According to social media speculation, he and other officers or agents were members of the Fatemiyoun Brigade, a group of Afghan nationals who are paid large sums to fight for the regime in Syria and suppress Iranian protestors.

The elderly lady approaches the security forces and begins challenging them, while some of them lower their heads or shake their heads, indicating that they are dissatisfied with their work. When combined with various reports and opinion pieces from state officials about low morale among troops, it appears that the uprisings will continue to take their toll on oppressive forces, and that, even though they are recruited and sent on missions far from home, the geographic expansion of the protests will put their resilience to the test.

Footage taken by an old lady in #Abadan shows her bravely challenging anti riot police and then she is being attacked when she starts chanting "death to #Khamenei" and "death to the regime". pic.twitter.com/CGCRDcyECG — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) May 31, 2022

