Iran: Escalating tension in Khoy as regime fails to provide aid

Protests in Iran have now spread to at least 282 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 750 people and arrested over 30,000.

On Saturday night, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan Province of northwest Iran, leaving many locals in the freezing cold winter without assistance from local authorities. According to state media, three people have died, while other sources say at least seven people have died and 1,075 have been injured. According to additional reports, 70 villages have suffered 80 percent damage, and over 3,000 homes have been severely damaged.

Tensions are rising in the city as local activists report that regime authorities have deployed a large number of security units, the majority of whom are stationed in the Khoy Red Crescent. Anyone who opposes the status quo is attacked and beaten with batons, according to the report.

Bread and food are in short supply in stores throughout the city, and many still lack tents. There have been several reports of regime security forces attacking people who had gathered to seek help for their families.

People in various cities, including Urmia in northwest Iran and Sarpol-e Zahab in western Iran, are taking matters into their own hands and collecting aid for the needy in Khoy, despite authorities’ refusal and failure to provide meaningful assistance.

According to reports, a large explosion occurred outside the mullahs’ regime’s judiciary building in Isfahan, central Iran, on Wednesday morning. Today marks the start of a ten-day campaign by the mullahs’ propaganda apparatus to commemorate their rule. This explosion at the start of these events serves as a reminder to the ruling regime of the people’s contempt for their dictatorship.

On the same day, Parsian Bank employees in Tehran gathered outside the regime’s Central Bank to hold a protest gathering and seek answers to their long-unanswered demands from regime officials.

Protesters in the western Iranian city of Abdanan took to the streets on Wednesday night, rallying and demolishing a statue of the IRGC paramilitary Basij Force while chanting, “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”

Family members of death row inmates protested outside the regime’s judiciary building in Tehran on Wednesday, demanding answers from regime officials.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) reminded the international community of the importance of pursuing a firm policy toward the mullahs’ regime.

“Any act of firmness against the Iranian regime and any steps taken against it, anywhere in the world, will aid the Iranian people’s struggle to overthrow the regime, and is in line with international peace and security,” Maryam Rajavi highlighted.

