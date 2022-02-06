Iran: Farangis Mazloum Forced to Serve Prison Sentence Despite Critical Health Condition

Farangis Mazloum was transferred to Evin Prison on February 1, at the request of the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS). However, due to her severe physical condition, the prison authorities refused to accept her.

As a result, the execution of the bail was delayed for one month so that forensics could re-examine Mrs. Mazloum and confirm that she could not withstand prison conditions.

Farangis Mazloum suffers from severe leg, eye, heart, and blood pressure issues. She is unable to walk. However, the MOIS obliged her to serve her sentence at Evin Prison.

The Ministry of Intelligence threatened the bailiff on January 17, 2022, that his house would be confiscated if Farangis Mazlum did not report to Evin Prison by the end of the week.

Soheil Arabi, a former political prisoner, wrote about his mother, Farangis Mazloum:

“On the one hand, they pressure the bailiff; on the other, they see that she cannot tolerate prison conditions. It was so difficult to hand her over to prison in such a condition.

Farangis Mazloumi under daily pressure for son’s imprisonment, torture

“A month ago, the forensic doctor saw the case and saw the mother’s condition up close. He said in a sour tone, “Knee pain and eye pain is nothing. People with worse conditions can endure prison.”

“After they pressured the bailiff, my mother decided to stop her medical treatment and go to jail to avoid further embarrassment before the bailiff.

“Her only crime is seeking justice for her son.”

Farangis Mazloum was sentenced to six years in prison in absentia on charges of “assembly and collusion against national security” and “state propaganda.”

The Revolutionary Court held a hearing on her appeal on September 28, 2020. Ms. Mazlum was sentenced to one year and six months in prison.

Farangis Mazloum was arrested on July 22, 2019, and was placed in solitary confinement in Ward 209 of Evin Prison. She went on a hunger strike in order to protest the cancellation of family visits.

Civil activist Farangis Mazloum, mother of political prisoner Soheil Arabi, appeared before Branch 29 of the Revolutionary Court of Tehran on August25, 2020.

Ms. Mazloum is accused of “assembly & collusion to commit crime through making contacts w/ PMOI.”https://t.co/gI9b0r2c2u pic.twitter.com/PlSTxxHAnx — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) August 26, 2020

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook) and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube