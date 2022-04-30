Iran: Female Students are Being Forced to Wear Maghna’eh as Iranian Universities Re-open

Security officials at Tehran University pressed female students to wear the Maghna’eh, a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest, as universities reopened in Iran.

As universities reopened on Sunday, a group of female students at Tehran University reported this. This incident comes after Raisi, the mullahs’ regime’s president, increased pressure and repression on Iranian women and girls.

Ebrahim Raisi stressed the need to crack down on women in various ways during his speech to a gathering in Khorasan Razavi Province on April 1, saying, “Nearly 28 systems have responsibilities related to the enforcement of the chastity and hijab plan,” according to the state-run Mehr news agency.

On the same day, He said those who call supporters of the Hijab anti-woman and those who deal with the unveiling and forbid evil as violent are God’s enemies, according to the state-run ISNA news agency.

Hossein Ashtari, the Commander of the State Security Force (SSF), had previously described women’s refusal to wear the mandatory hijab as “Norm-breaking.” On March 28, he emphasized the importance of repressing women to the greatest extent possible, saying, “If some people want to act tough with the police, our agents will have to deal with them,” according to the state-run Tasnim news agency.

One of the clerical regime’s main tools of oppression is requiring women to wear the veil. As Iranian universities reopen, the clerical regime is increasing pressure on female students in order to prevent universities from becoming a traditional hotbed of protests.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu