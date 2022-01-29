Iran: Former Political Prisoner, Azadeh Alamian, Condemns Inhumane Prison Conditions

On January 17, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), organized a conference was hosted in Auvers-Sur-Oise. With Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s President-elect, as keynote speaker, the conference gathered international dignitaries, including Guy Verhofstadt, the former Prime Minister of Belgium; Fredrick Reinfeldt, former Prime Minister of Sweden; John Bercow, former Speaker of the UK House of Commons; and Franco Frattini, former Foreign Minister of Italy.

I was three years old when I first became acquainted with iron bars

Former political prisoner, Azadeh Alemi was in jail as a child, accompanying her mother who was at the time imprisoned. In the conference, Alemi spoke about the horrors she lived growing up imprisoned.

I was with my grandmother. She had no choice. When she was being arrested, she told the guards to take me, too. Her sons from the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), had just been executed, only seven days apart. They were 21 and 25 years old. Her daughter-in-law, 5 months pregnant, had also been executed.

passing through a dreadful corridor, To my right sit men all blindfolded

“It was only a few hours before I had been arrested with my mother. Now, I am passing through a dreadful corridor. To my right sit men on the ground with their heads on their

knees, all blindfolded.” She continued. “My mother also has blindfolded and I hold her hand tightly to guide her, with slow and heavy steps. I do not take my eyes off the two plainclothes agents who were walking in front of us.”

“We enter a room, narrow and long. An agent separates my hand from my mother and takes me to the back of the room, but I still do not take my eyes off my mother. Someone is sitting at a desk. He asks me, ‘Do you like Imam Khomeini? How about your father? How about your mother? Then, why are you here?’ “I answer under my breath, but all my attention is on my mother.”

Tortured interrogation is a common tactic used by mullahs

Tortured interrogation is a common tactic used by Tehran to get forced confessions, which are then used to prosecute people on a variety of vague national security offenses that carry the death penalty.

“She is standing by a table at the very beginning of the room. The interrogator standing next to her suddenly hit her several times in the head using the tip of a pen and shouted, “The ink of the signature on your release verdict has not dried yet, are you back again? !!!!” My heart breaks. But my mother is calm. After 4 years of captivity, she had been released from prison a month ago and is now standing again before the interrogator.”

“40 years have passed, but the world is still not as aware of what has happened to our nation as it should be. It is up to me and us to narrate the sufferings that have befallen our country. To convey the sufferings of Ashraf and all the victims of the massacre. To convey the resistance of an enchained nation that did not cave in, in the death corridors. Those who kissed the hanging noose, and did not allow the enemy to pull the stool from under their feet… We need to convey their promise of freedom,” Azadeh Alemi concluded.

