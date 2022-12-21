Iran: IRGC intelligence tortured Kurdish journalist Ziba Omidifar

Ziba Omidifar, a Kurdpress News Agency reporter, was taken to Kowsar Hospital in Sanandaj by IRGC security forces on the morning of December 15, a week after being arrested and transferred to the IRGC Intelligence Organization’s detention center in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province.

The security forces and intelligence agents of the clerical regime continue to arrest innocent people and protesters. At 4 a.m. on December 15, security agents stormed Sowgol Borji’s home in Tehran’s Ekbatan district and abducted her. They took her and her mother’s phone, and she hasn’t been seen since.

In another development, Zohreh Tavangar was detained by plainclothes police on November 15 in Zarrinshahr, Isfahan, and taken to an undisclosed location.

Five years in prison for possessing a paper bearing the name Mahsa Amini

In the first round of her trial, Saeedeh Mohammadi was sentenced to 5 years in prison. She has also been barred from leaving the country for the next two years.

On September 18, 93 days ago, Saeedeh Mohammadi was arrested at Tehran’s Vali Asr intersection for carrying a paper bearing the name Mahsa Amini. She is currently being held in Qarchak prison’s quarantine (security ward).

They have set bail of 600 million Toman for Saeedeh’s temporary release until the appeal court meets. Saeedeh’s father is no longer alive, and her mother is unable to post bail. Her mother has been threatened with silence.

16 months in prison for posting two Instagram stories

Maedeh Owlad Qaregoz, another Iranian political prisoner, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, a two-year ban from leaving the country, an eight million toman fine, and the confiscation of her phone on Monday, December 12, 2022, by Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court of Tabriz. Maedeh has been charged with “propaganda against the state” for sharing two Instagram stories.

The NCRI Women’s Committee demands the immediate release of all detained protesters and urges UN human rights entities, including the special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran and the fact-finding mission, to visit Iranian prisons and speak with political prisoners and female detainees in particular.

